AvaKit v1.1.8 Update

The reason why only Windows is available is written here.

AvaKit update day is back with several fun features by your feedbacks!

Your feedbacks are really helpful to develop better AvaKit 🙇‍♂️

Steam screenshot activated

You can now capture yourself through in-game Steam screenshot!

Upload your fabulous picture in Steam Community to let everybody know you!

You can check your screenshot hot key in the in-game settings in Steam client. (default: F12)

Auto-blinking

There were certain cases that the blinking performance is not satifactory depending on the type of webcams. To complement this issue, auto-blinking feature is newly added.

This feature can be used when using webcam-based tracking.

Custom background color

You can configure your background color as you want from v1.1.8.

You can open the color configuration window by hovering your mouse cursor above the background color chips or select one of them.

You can select the custom color through color pallette, adjusting RGB value or hexcode.

Improved depth tracking

By updating the execution mechanism of depth calibration, the overall performance of depth tracking is improved. Smoother and more accurate capture of depth is available.

(It depends on the performance of your CPU.)



The fixed bugs are as follows.

In-game mouse curosr freeze after pressing TAB button to hide menu bars

Iris going downward when firstly importing your VRM

Weird arm movement when fixing the pelvis of the avatar

We'll always try our best to improve AvaKit. Thank you.



