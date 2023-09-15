Buildings can now rotate by 15 degrees now, hope you like it.

Fixed some material errors.

Fixed the logic for summoning birds; you can't summon them without the appropriate storage now.

Major Improvement: Houses can now rotate.

----------You don't need to read the following, it's just for communication purposes----------

The first user suggested building rotation, and I tried it. It was tough... I'm not good with the math part, so I rolled back the code. This was back in January.

A few months later, a second user suggested building rotation, and I said no because I can't do the math.

In mid-September, a third user suggested building rotation again, and although I still said no due to my math skills...

I realized that if I couldn't rotate, all users would get stuck here and wouldn't suggest anything else. Because rotation is what users want the most right now.

I admit I'm not good at the math part... I couldn't figure it out. But this isn't a math test.

So, I thought of a solution from an ugly but functional perspective.

I finally made it work, even though the code is messy. I first attempted but failed in January, and now it's mid-September. Maybe during this long half-year, my subconscious was thinking about it, and I finally figured it out.

Yes, that's right, buildings can now rotate.

Even though it's not very efficient... It feels like passing an exam ♪( ´θ｀)ノ

Doing it yourself makes you realize how tough indie game development is.

Many features don't have clear solutions. Googling and searching on YouTube didn't provide answers.

Back when I started learning to make games, tutorials taught how to make games, and I had the optimistic idea that everything could be learned on YouTube.

An experienced engineer could probably come up with a solution quickly...

But they can't draw bunnies and pigs (self-consolation at this point) ⊂((・x・))⊃

Dear users, if you have other suggestions, please leave them in the comments~

Even if I can't do them now, maybe I'll find a solution a long time later.

Finally, about the recent issues with Unity, I'm also worried.

I'm still considering whether to choose Unreal or Godot. It would be painful to learn a new game engine.

I like Blender; it's free and open source. Whether rich or poor, you can use Blender.

That's about it; I hope you like this update.