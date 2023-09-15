Buildings can now rotate by 15 degrees now, hope you like it.

Fixed some material errors.
Fixed the logic for summoning birds; you can't summon them without the appropriate storage now.
Major Improvement: Houses can now rotate.
----------You don't need to read the following, it's just for communication purposes----------
The first user suggested building rotation, and I tried it. It was tough... I'm not good with the math part, so I rolled back the code. This was back in January.
A few months later, a second user suggested building rotation, and I said no because I can't do the math.
In mid-September, a third user suggested building rotation again, and although I still said no due to my math skills...
I realized that if I couldn't rotate, all users would get stuck here and wouldn't suggest anything else. Because rotation is what users want the most right now.
I admit I'm not good at the math part... I couldn't figure it out. But this isn't a math test.
So, I thought of a solution from an ugly but functional perspective.
I finally made it work, even though the code is messy. I first attempted but failed in January, and now it's mid-September. Maybe during this long half-year, my subconscious was thinking about it, and I finally figured it out.
Yes, that's right, buildings can now rotate.
Even though it's not very efficient... It feels like passing an exam ♪( ´θ｀)ノ
Doing it yourself makes you realize how tough indie game development is.
Many features don't have clear solutions. Googling and searching on YouTube didn't provide answers.
Back when I started learning to make games, tutorials taught how to make games, and I had the optimistic idea that everything could be learned on YouTube.
An experienced engineer could probably come up with a solution quickly...
But they can't draw bunnies and pigs (self-consolation at this point) ⊂((・x・))⊃
Dear users, if you have other suggestions, please leave them in the comments~
Even if I can't do them now, maybe I'll find a solution a long time later.
Finally, about the recent issues with Unity, I'm also worried.
I'm still considering whether to choose Unreal or Godot. It would be painful to learn a new game engine.
I like Blender; it's free and open source. Whether rich or poor, you can use Blender.
That's about it; I hope you like this update.
Changed files in this update