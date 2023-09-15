-
- Added a small settlement of skeletons and loot (Loot is displayed only in the new game);
- Crafting has been balanced (now less resources are required to create most items);
- The level design has been slightly changed due to the large number of animals.
Wildstrive update for 15 September 2023
UPDATE #3
