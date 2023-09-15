 Skip to content

Wildstrive update for 15 September 2023

UPDATE #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Added a small settlement of skeletons and loot (Loot is displayed only in the new game);
    • Crafting has been balanced (now less resources are required to create most items);
    • The level design has been slightly changed due to the large number of animals.

Changed files in this update

