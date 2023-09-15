9/15 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/15 at 14:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Nangong Yichen, Xia Shiyu, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Black Wuchang, Spoon Demon
New Activity
Star Diamond Mall - Eternal Abyss Theme Limited Time Launch
Wherever you go, there is no day or night
Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 6, 2023
During the event, you can redeem through the Star Diamond Mall. The clothing comes with special effects, and the Abyss Demon Girl has no day or night! Wearing a full set of clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.
Limited time cumulative recharge hairstyles are fully updated!
She walked through the 72nd dark night, moonlight shining into the disorderly abyss
Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 20, 2023
Accumulate a recharge of 5000 RMB during the activity time to unlock He Ruoyao's Chaos Abyss hairstyle! Unlock He Ruoyao - After unlocking the Chaos Abyss, you can consume the corresponding currency to exchange for other hair colors!
The brand new mall skin - Mirror Dream series has now been launched!
A dream in the mirror is something that can be traced back and desired
Yunluo Huafu is like a blooming flower blooming on one's body! Qinghong - Jinghua Dream - Moonlight Comes First!
New Heavenly Treasure Box!
The girl fox speaks gibberish, and the nine tails cover the world
Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 20, 2023
The Nine Tailed Fox - Unknown Fox Speech Series and Nie Xiaoqian - Unknown Yousheng Series are fully launched! Limited minimum redemption is available at the Tianci Treasure Box event!
[New fitting room added]
New additions to Star Diamond Mall: He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch series, He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (action), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (avatar), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (avatar box)
New redemption options for the Eternal Night Abyss event: He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl II (action), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl (hair color), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl - Green Silk Wrap (hair color), He Ruoyao - Abyss Demon Girl (hair color)
New addition to the mall: Qinghong Mirror Dream Moonlight Series
Accumulated recharge activity added: He Ruoyao - Chaos Abyss series
Heavenly Gift Theme Bottom Guarantee Newly Added: Nine tailed Fox - Unknown Fox Speech Series, Nie Xiaoqian - Unknown Voice Series
Balance adjustment
- Increased the basic stamina recovery speed of Lingtan He Ruoyao
Problem Repair
-
Fixed a problem where simulating the full level 3 skill of the Grievant Spirit Small Skin would cause the entire game to be unable to move under special circumstances
-
Fixed the issue where Spirit Detective Manlin had a probability of using the main star skill to cause the simulated Grievance Deceleration effect to last for an entire game
-
Fixed the issue with the use of non maternal white impermanence in the drive mode
-
Fixed the issue of BP interface simulation of anime errors in the Black Unstable standby animation
-
Fixed an issue where Lingzheng Ying Red Candle Screen (set) cannot be worn on the character selection interface
-
Fixed the issue of wearing molds for the Wuqizhi Zhu Fan Flowing Firefly clothing
Changed files in this update