9/15 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/15 at 14:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Nangong Yichen, Xia Shiyu, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Black Wuchang, Spoon Demon

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - Eternal Abyss Theme Limited Time Launch

Wherever you go, there is no day or night

Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 6, 2023

During the event, you can redeem through the Star Diamond Mall. The clothing comes with special effects, and the Abyss Demon Girl has no day or night! Wearing a full set of clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.

Limited time cumulative recharge hairstyles are fully updated!

She walked through the 72nd dark night, moonlight shining into the disorderly abyss

Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 20, 2023

Accumulate a recharge of 5000 RMB during the activity time to unlock He Ruoyao's Chaos Abyss hairstyle! Unlock He Ruoyao - After unlocking the Chaos Abyss, you can consume the corresponding currency to exchange for other hair colors!

The brand new mall skin - Mirror Dream series has now been launched!

A dream in the mirror is something that can be traced back and desired

Yunluo Huafu is like a blooming flower blooming on one's body! Qinghong - Jinghua Dream - Moonlight Comes First!

New Heavenly Treasure Box!

The girl fox speaks gibberish, and the nine tails cover the world

Activity time: September 15, 2023- October 20, 2023

The Nine Tailed Fox - Unknown Fox Speech Series and Nie Xiaoqian - Unknown Yousheng Series are fully launched! Limited minimum redemption is available at the Tianci Treasure Box event!

[New fitting room added]

New additions to Star Diamond Mall: He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch series, He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (action), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (avatar), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Witch (avatar box)

New redemption options for the Eternal Night Abyss event: He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl II (action), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl (hair color), He Ruoyao - Eternal Night Demon Girl - Green Silk Wrap (hair color), He Ruoyao - Abyss Demon Girl (hair color)

New addition to the mall: Qinghong Mirror Dream Moonlight Series

Accumulated recharge activity added: He Ruoyao - Chaos Abyss series

Heavenly Gift Theme Bottom Guarantee Newly Added: Nine tailed Fox - Unknown Fox Speech Series, Nie Xiaoqian - Unknown Voice Series

Balance adjustment

Increased the basic stamina recovery speed of Lingtan He Ruoyao

Problem Repair