Build 3 Changes

The basic Cards System is finally in place with a lot of improvement to the clarity and readability of each card.

It only supports buying "Single Use" type of cards for now. I was originally planning to include all types. But I didn't have the time to do it. So it was pushed to the next build.

The cards freezing function is working and you can freeze cards and buy them later.

There is a new indicator that shows up next to your health whenever you step into the poisonous "Unholy Waters" to show how long you can stay in there before losing health.

The Stamina auto refills when you finish a room now. So that the player only runs out of Stamina when they use demanding weapons and attacks, not because they survived too many rooms. It's there to balance each encounter. Not to be a survival game mechanic.

After some testing, the Biome length has been reduced to 15 rooms. As 10 seemed too short and 20 was a bit too long.

The "Effects Volume" option is finally working correctly and there are a bunch of new sound effects here and there.

The editor menu is there but it is in its infancy and can barely be called a "work in progress" However if you feel like checking what is to come, it is there.