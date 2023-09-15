 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mini Hockey Champ! update for 15 September 2023

Beta Update RC1 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12195340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks to everyone who's checked out the Beta so far, I just pushed out a release candidate for yall to dig into over the weekend! Here's the latest and greatest:

  • Added post-goal and pre-fight taunts that certain players will say during the game
  • Updated the visuals for 'Neon Night'
  • Increased the chance of fights starting, especially for goons
  • Fixed some AI skating issues
  • Rebalanced high and low end skill for goalies to be slightly closer together
  • Rebalanced thresholds for Champ & PUX rankings
  • Made a few records more difficult to break
  • Slight rebalancing for harder difficulties being too hard
  • Reactivated Steam Achievements, auto-awarding deprecated ones and adding a few new ones
  • Fixed some issues with skate spray and trail visuals
  • Fixed a bug where PUX were rewarded incorrectly after away games
  • Fixed an issue causing game saves to not work with custom rosters
  • Fixed some UI issues on the Steamdeck
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong hair was showing up on players

My hope is to get this update finished and launched before the end of the month. This version is feeling pretty close, so now's the time to send along feedback if you have it! Thanks for playing!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12195340
Mini Hockey Champ! Content Depot 713031
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link