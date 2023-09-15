Beta Update RC1 Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks to everyone who's checked out the Beta so far, I just pushed out a release candidate for yall to dig into over the weekend! Here's the latest and greatest:

Added post-goal and pre-fight taunts that certain players will say during the game

Updated the visuals for 'Neon Night'

Increased the chance of fights starting, especially for goons

Fixed some AI skating issues

Rebalanced high and low end skill for goalies to be slightly closer together

Rebalanced thresholds for Champ & PUX rankings

Made a few records more difficult to break

Slight rebalancing for harder difficulties being too hard

Reactivated Steam Achievements, auto-awarding deprecated ones and adding a few new ones

Fixed some issues with skate spray and trail visuals

Fixed a bug where PUX were rewarded incorrectly after away games

Fixed an issue causing game saves to not work with custom rosters

Fixed some UI issues on the Steamdeck

Fixed an issue where the wrong hair was showing up on players

My hope is to get this update finished and launched before the end of the month. This version is feeling pretty close, so now's the time to send along feedback if you have it! Thanks for playing!