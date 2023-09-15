Beta Update RC1 Now Available!

Thanks to everyone who's checked out the Beta so far, I just pushed out a release candidate for yall to dig into over the weekend! Here's the latest and greatest:
- Added post-goal and pre-fight taunts that certain players will say during the game
- Updated the visuals for 'Neon Night'
- Increased the chance of fights starting, especially for goons
- Fixed some AI skating issues
- Rebalanced high and low end skill for goalies to be slightly closer together
- Rebalanced thresholds for Champ & PUX rankings
- Made a few records more difficult to break
- Slight rebalancing for harder difficulties being too hard
- Reactivated Steam Achievements, auto-awarding deprecated ones and adding a few new ones
- Fixed some issues with skate spray and trail visuals
- Fixed a bug where PUX were rewarded incorrectly after away games
- Fixed an issue causing game saves to not work with custom rosters
- Fixed some UI issues on the Steamdeck
- Fixed an issue where the wrong hair was showing up on players
My hope is to get this update finished and launched before the end of the month. This version is feeling pretty close, so now's the time to send along feedback if you have it! Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in beta branch