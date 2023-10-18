The Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Begins!

Share · View all patches · Build 12195322 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 07:06:08 UTC by Wendy



Suit skins and other cosmetic items based on Ryu from Street Fighter 6 are now available!

Get these collaboration items by playing Exoprimal!

The collaboration starts after the release of Title Update 2.

How to Obtain the Ryu Collaboration Items





A reward is obtained each time you complete Dino Survival!

Reward List

Street Fighter (Decal)

Hadoken (Charm)

You Win! (Stamp)

Hadoken (Emote)

Ryu (Deadeye Suit Skin)

Defeat tons of dinosaurs under the guise of a fighter searching for true power!

Guile and Chun-Li cosmetic sets are available for purchase as DLC!

Zephyr Street Fighter Set





Details

Guile (Zephyr Suit Skin)

Turtling Guile (Decal)

Somersault Kick (Emote)

You lost... (Stamp)

Comb (Charm)

Vigilant Street Fighter Set





Details

Chun-Li (Vigilant Suit Skin)

Shadaloo (Decal)

Lightning Kick Barrage (Emote)

Sorry about That! (Stamp)

Bracelet (Charm)

*Hadoken, Somersault Kick, and Lightning Kick Barrage are emotes. They do not inflict damage.



Run with friends through the battlefield in special suits tailor-made for powerful fighters!

Street Fighter 6 Official Site

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/en-us