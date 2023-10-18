 Skip to content

Exoprimal update for 18 October 2023

The Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Begins!

Exoprimal update for 18 October 2023

Build 12195322

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Suit skins and other cosmetic items based on Ryu from Street Fighter 6 are now available!
Get these collaboration items by playing Exoprimal!

The collaboration starts after the release of Title Update 2.

How to Obtain the Ryu Collaboration Items



A reward is obtained each time you complete Dino Survival!

  • Reward List
    Street Fighter (Decal)
    Hadoken (Charm)
    You Win! (Stamp)
    Hadoken (Emote)
    Ryu (Deadeye Suit Skin)

Defeat tons of dinosaurs under the guise of a fighter searching for true power!

Guile and Chun-Li cosmetic sets are available for purchase as DLC!

Zephyr Street Fighter Set


  • Details
    Guile (Zephyr Suit Skin)
    Turtling Guile (Decal)
    Somersault Kick (Emote)
    You lost... (Stamp)
    Comb (Charm)
Vigilant Street Fighter Set


  • Details
    Chun-Li (Vigilant Suit Skin)
    Shadaloo (Decal)
    Lightning Kick Barrage (Emote)
    Sorry about That! (Stamp)
    Bracelet (Charm)

*Hadoken, Somersault Kick, and Lightning Kick Barrage are emotes. They do not inflict damage.


Run with friends through the battlefield in special suits tailor-made for powerful fighters!

Street Fighter 6 Official Site
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/en-us

