The Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Begins!

Suit skins and other cosmetic items based on Ryu from Street Fighter 6 are now available!
Get these collaboration items by playing Exoprimal!
The collaboration starts after the release of Title Update 2.
How to Obtain the Ryu Collaboration Items
A reward is obtained each time you complete Dino Survival!
- Reward List
Street Fighter (Decal)
Hadoken (Charm)
You Win! (Stamp)
Hadoken (Emote)
Ryu (Deadeye Suit Skin)
Defeat tons of dinosaurs under the guise of a fighter searching for true power!
Guile and Chun-Li cosmetic sets are available for purchase as DLC!
Zephyr Street Fighter Set
- Details
Guile (Zephyr Suit Skin)
Turtling Guile (Decal)
Somersault Kick (Emote)
You lost... (Stamp)
Comb (Charm)
Vigilant Street Fighter Set
- Details
Chun-Li (Vigilant Suit Skin)
Shadaloo (Decal)
Lightning Kick Barrage (Emote)
Sorry about That! (Stamp)
Bracelet (Charm)
*Hadoken, Somersault Kick, and Lightning Kick Barrage are emotes. They do not inflict damage.
Run with friends through the battlefield in special suits tailor-made for powerful fighters!
Street Fighter 6 Official Site
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/en-us
