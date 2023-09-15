[v2.0.0b ("VarMan Arrives with a Variable Bonanza!")]
Added : T28 ~ T31
Added : New Enemies "Varman" and "Fibanomnom"
Added : New Spiral Equations
Added : New Challenge "Exponentiation Challenge"
Added : 3 new Variable upgrades in shop
Added : Battle Milestone Rewards Added : Spiral Equation Milestone Rewards
Added : Design Milestone Rewards
Added : New z-upgrade
Added : New Parameters “Block” and “Resurrection”
Added : Stories T17 and beyond
Added : New icons for Battle Rewards
Added : "Rarity Disablement". With this feature, you can prevent items of "Rarity" or "Uncommon" from appearing. This can be purchased in the Shop.
Changed : Discontinued the Reroll Lock and unified it to Onetime Click Reroll.
Changed : Significantly increased the amount of Spiral Points that can be obtained from Achievements.
Fixed : Minor bugs
Note : Due to fundamental changes in the shop system, all purchased spiral points have been refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please make your purchases again.
Idle Spiral update for 15 September 2023
[v2.0.0b ("VarMan Arrives with a Variable Bonanza!")]
[v2.0.0b ("VarMan Arrives with a Variable Bonanza!")]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update