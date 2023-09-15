[v2.0.0b ("VarMan Arrives with a Variable Bonanza!")]

Added : T28 ~ T31

Added : New Enemies "Varman" and "Fibanomnom"

Added : New Spiral Equations

Added : New Challenge "Exponentiation Challenge"

Added : 3 new Variable upgrades in shop

Added : Battle Milestone Rewards Added : Spiral Equation Milestone Rewards

Added : Design Milestone Rewards

Added : New z-upgrade

Added : New Parameters “Block” and “Resurrection”

Added : Stories T17 and beyond

Added : New icons for Battle Rewards

Added : "Rarity Disablement". With this feature, you can prevent items of "Rarity" or "Uncommon" from appearing. This can be purchased in the Shop.

Changed : Discontinued the Reroll Lock and unified it to Onetime Click Reroll.

Changed : Significantly increased the amount of Spiral Points that can be obtained from Achievements.

Fixed : Minor bugs

Note : Due to fundamental changes in the shop system, all purchased spiral points have been refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please make your purchases again.