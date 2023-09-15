- Improved Tractor beam mechanics when towing objects and stacking is now fixed. Increased max range for bigger ships and the line becomes red when the distance is over 80% max.
- Tutor Perk now also shows skill progression %.
- Fixed drones having silver or gold stars.
- Updated Korean translations.
- Unity Logo was removed from the splash screen.
Star Valor update for 15 September 2023
Small Patch - 2.1.1b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Star Valor Content Depot 833361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update