Star Valor update for 15 September 2023

Small Patch - 2.1.1b

Patchnotes
  • Improved Tractor beam mechanics when towing objects and stacking is now fixed. Increased max range for bigger ships and the line becomes red when the distance is over 80% max.
  • Tutor Perk now also shows skill progression %.
  • Fixed drones having silver or gold stars.
  • Updated Korean translations.
  • Unity Logo was removed from the splash screen.

