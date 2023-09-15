 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 15 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.11.87

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Noise reduction during sound effect playback

Caution
Experimmental Build

Changed depots in experimental branch

