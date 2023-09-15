One more enemy is added.

Adjustment of enemy appearance groups, so that the collision type will appear less often.

Enemy parameters have been adjusted. Shooting accuracy of shooting types has been improved and they are now stronger. Let's get close to them and defeat them!

Rewrote the save script to reduce the risk of bugs, and made it smarter.

The gun handle in VR can now be changed.

When the gun is set to be held in the left hand, the height can be adjusted by holding down the right trigger.

Changed a part of the system menu.

In the sex scene, added one more speed step to make it more intense.

The speed of the sex scene was generally increased.

Fixed too fast neck animation in bed blowjob 05.

Fixed the speed of the sex scene.

New sex sound.

Added a sound of cum juice coming out.