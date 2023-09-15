New language available - Catalán!

It's been a while since the last update, I promise that for the 6 months of Hoping Forest there are surprises to come but for now here is a small update

Some time ago the people from Projecte 'Ce Trencada' approached me to offer a translation of Hoping Forest into Catalan with the intention of increasing the availability of projects and games in this language and I thought it was a wonderful initiative to contribute to the native language of a place that I personally love like Catalunya.

So from now on Hoping Forest is also available in Catalan!

I also took the opportunity to correct a couple of details with the localization of certain texts that I had overlooked for a long time.

Late October will mark 6 months since the release of Hoping Forest and this is just a small taste of what I have in mind for it.

Thanks again to the people at Projecte 'Ce Trencada' for the initiative.