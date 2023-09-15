New Map & Function – SEP 15 Update

Hello Commanders!

We are releasing some content updates and optimizations. Check it out now!

Added a new Encounter map, Defenders and Attackers

Added chat function in Multiplayer room

The right mouse controls the movement of ranged troops. Click the right mouse on enemies wouldn’t cause the ranged troops to spread out

Siege Tower can pass slopes now

Fixed the issue that different players can construct at the same spot

Fixed the issue that sometimes the game stuck when exiting from multiplayer rooms

Added victory and failure conditions setting in Sandbox

Added 2-Group and 4-Group modes in Sandbox. Different groups of different teams have different colors

Added a function that a team can be configured as Player or AI

Added a function that Player teams can be added and tested

Sandbox supports 12 teams at max now

Adjusted some units’ stats

What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.