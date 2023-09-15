New Map & Function – SEP 15 Update

Hello Commanders!
We are releasing some content updates and optimizations. Check it out now!
- Added a new Encounter map, Defenders and Attackers
- Added chat function in Multiplayer room
- The right mouse controls the movement of ranged troops. Click the right mouse on enemies wouldn’t cause the ranged troops to spread out
- Siege Tower can pass slopes now
- Fixed the issue that different players can construct at the same spot
- Fixed the issue that sometimes the game stuck when exiting from multiplayer rooms
- Added victory and failure conditions setting in Sandbox
- Added 2-Group and 4-Group modes in Sandbox. Different groups of different teams have different colors
- Added a function that a team can be configured as Player or AI
- Added a function that Player teams can be added and tested
- Sandbox supports 12 teams at max now
- Adjusted some units’ stats
What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.
Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.
