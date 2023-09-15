 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator update for 15 September 2023

New Map & Function – SEP 15 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12195036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Commanders!

We are releasing some content updates and optimizations. Check it out now!

  • Added a new Encounter map, Defenders and Attackers
  • Added chat function in Multiplayer room
  • The right mouse controls the movement of ranged troops. Click the right mouse on enemies wouldn’t cause the ranged troops to spread out
  • Siege Tower can pass slopes now
  • Fixed the issue that different players can construct at the same spot
  • Fixed the issue that sometimes the game stuck when exiting from multiplayer rooms
  • Added victory and failure conditions setting in Sandbox
  • Added 2-Group and 4-Group modes in Sandbox. Different groups of different teams have different colors
  • Added a function that a team can be configured as Player or AI
  • Added a function that Player teams can be added and tested
  • Sandbox supports 12 teams at max now
  • Adjusted some units’ stats

What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1222211 Depot 1222211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link