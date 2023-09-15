- Fixed attack input during dash attack causing player to perform air attack before dash attack is finished
- Fixed enemies unresponsive in a room following the pit room in level 02
KatanaRama update for 15 September 2023
v1.00.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
