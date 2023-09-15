Update 1.1.0 - Early Access

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Implementations and Balancing:
- Added the ability to construct floating foundations for ocean bases.
- Added a text box to facilitate item search within the crafting system.
- Introduced a password function for multiplayer rooms, enhancing security.
- Made changes to the HUD and multiplayer server management to improve the player experience.
- Adjusted the cost of fortified walls to balance the game.
- Increased the time required for native invasions, making challenges more strategic.
- Now, when using the "Mallet" tool, you will receive relevant notifications.
- Introduced the option to create wooden barricades with spikes for defense.
- Reduced the damage caused by bears to make encounters less lethal.
- Added the "Owned" designation for structures with an owner.
Corrections:
- Resolved an error that prevented server creation or entry.
- Fixed the issue where construction items could not be rotated correctly, causing a hotbar item swap when using the mouse wheel.
- Addressed a bug that caused natives to attack without nearby enemies.
