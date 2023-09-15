 Skip to content

Native Hunter update for 15 September 2023

Update 1.1.0 - Early Access

Build 12194789

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implementations and Balancing:

  • Added the ability to construct floating foundations for ocean bases.
  • Added a text box to facilitate item search within the crafting system.
  • Introduced a password function for multiplayer rooms, enhancing security.
  • Made changes to the HUD and multiplayer server management to improve the player experience.
  • Adjusted the cost of fortified walls to balance the game.
  • Increased the time required for native invasions, making challenges more strategic.
  • Now, when using the "Mallet" tool, you will receive relevant notifications.
  • Introduced the option to create wooden barricades with spikes for defense.
  • Reduced the damage caused by bears to make encounters less lethal.
  • Added the "Owned" designation for structures with an owner.

Corrections:

  • Resolved an error that prevented server creation or entry.
  • Fixed the issue where construction items could not be rotated correctly, causing a hotbar item swap when using the mouse wheel.
  • Addressed a bug that caused natives to attack without nearby enemies.

