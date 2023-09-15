Tools Update - v0.8.3

Fog of War

Yes! You wanted it, so it's here now. In a mini's permission menu (right-click the mini, then click the silhouette button) you can set up Fog of war per player for that mini.

Explore dungeons and even landscapes (we added a "Show Sky" mode!) in a completely new way!

New Rock Objects

Eighty new variants of rocks have been added to allow you to create more versatile landscapes. They are available in the free version, too.

Simple Shape Object

It is an incredibly versatile object that can display any texture you tell it to. You can plop 2D maps on the ground or put artwork on the walls of your museum!

Improved Light Sources

Any light source in the game can now be right-clicked and set up individually. You can change color, size, brightness, etc. We're thrilled to see your colorful maps.

Image Filters

You can now set up image filters for you and all your players. You can achieve various visual effects on the scene, like background blur, color inversion,

a choice of 25+ color palettes, oil painting art style, and even matrix style. These are not for screenshots only but can be played in! Thrilled to see what you make of it.

Mini Measuring

By holding the alt-key and click-dragging, you can now measure directly from a mini without needing a ruler and moving the mini.

Improved Grouping

Objects can now be grouped with other objects either via a selection box (hold G, then click-drag on the ground) or via quick grouping (click an object, then hover

over the object you want to attach it to with your mouse and hit Control-G. You can remove these attachments with Alt-G. You can use this to put helmets on to minis! :)

Maximum Camera Height Increased

Some people wanted to build tall mountains and stuff, and now they can.

Mini Materials

Apart from Importing your minis, you can now assign unique elemental textures to your miniatures.

Base Dice Improved

There are now four dice styles available right away in the game. Red, blue, green, black.

Dice Collections

There is now one optional dice pack to unlock on Steam. You don't need this to play at all, but getting it helps our development efforts and our vision to persist.

The pack has six different dice styles: Amethyst, Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, Obsidian and Alabaster. All have been hand-crafted with love and we are very happy with them.

Our pricing policy has always been not to drain our users, but to be fair and open to them, and we want to keep it that way. This DLC allows those who want to support us to do so while getting a cool dice set for it, while it allows us to keep the game as affordable as possible for everyone.