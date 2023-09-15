Weekly Update #8

BOOM

That's the sound of your last tower succumbing to the FUNG. Your final defense against the onslaught of green, laid to waste. In your final moments, you think to yourself...

Damn... that was pretty fun actually, not gonna lie

You are the latest victim in the NEW TOWER DEFENSE GAMEMODE available now!

This week, we added a new gamemode to FUNG - Tower Defense - which generates random levels for you to survive many waves against the FUNG in. You start off with only a few towers, but new towers are dropped each wave for you to add to your defenses. Currently, it's in a very early stage of implementation, but since it's already quite fun, we decided to release it for you all now! It ain't called Early Access for nothing!

Expect the core gameplay of the new mode to change over the new weeks as we add in a progression system, upgrades, and cash instead of tower drops.

Here is a video of the new mode in action!

FUNG - Changelog: