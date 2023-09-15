Update Version 1.0.3

Version 1.0.3
-Fixed Scoreboard showing the wrong score
-Can't slide without moving anymore
-Fixed issue where you could run to the wrong base
-Fixed issue where the scoreboard was visible between innings
Indoor Kickball update for 15 September 2023
