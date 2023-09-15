 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Indoor Kickball update for 15 September 2023

Update Version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12194575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3
-Fixed Scoreboard showing the wrong score
-Can't slide without moving anymore
-Fixed issue where you could run to the wrong base
-Fixed issue where the scoreboard was visible between innings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2102641 Depot 2102641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link