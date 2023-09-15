Patch v0.9.7.19

Improvements

Added SRO Tall option to the MR96 Bolt Action so controllers on internal tracking don't lose tracking because the sight was too close to your hands/controllers.

Performance tweaks to Scopes on Quest Alpha (More may be needed, but this is for testing)

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where tacticals are sometimes not able to be forcegrabbed

Please Note:

Some of the Height Calibrator art is disabled for now, but it still works. Make sure to look forward until it goes away for now. We will fix this going forward.

Being Flashed or dieing in Smoke can get stuck on screen for Quest Alpha users, we are currently looking into a fix.