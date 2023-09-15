《航海霸業 MARITIME HEGEMONY》V3.0.0 update

New information-East Indies

·A piece of news that shocked the world came: the mysterious East Indies has been discovered! It will surely set off a new journey of discovery among navigators!

·It is rumored that spices and silver are everywhere in the archipelago, expensive and rare goods are worth more than gold, and ancient collections contain magical powers. The navigators who get them will benefit endlessly!

New map

·Through the Indian Ocean, you can go to the new map - East Indies.

·There are precious and rare goods in the archipelago city, and the price exceeds gold!

·Gathering the aura of Kyushu and harnessing the nebula, the 15th-level warship Kyushu Nebula was born!

·In the archipelago, [Epic] captain can be promoted to [Mythic] captain.

·In the archipelago, you can also be promoted to the title after the Indian Ocean.

·Tons of new content waiting for navigators to explore.

Malacca Overlord

·The overlord rules the Straits of Malacca. All ships traveling to and from the overlord need to pay taxes and surrender to the overlord. No one can escape!

·Defeat the overlord, you can take his place and rule Malacca!

·The Overlord can collect taxes from all captains entering and leaving the archipelago.

Treasure spot exploration

·Shipwreck reefs, beaches of doom, eye of storm... countless mysterious treasure spots scattered among the islands.

·However, ferocious pirates are entrenched among them. Can you take away the countless treasures?

·It is rumored that pirates occupy several ancient altars, and the secrets of the super powerful collection set [Great Dark Sky] are hidden in the altars. If you possess it, you will have the power to change the world!

Mirror Sea Challenge

·There are legends about the challenge of the Sea of ​​Mirrors circulating in the archipelago. Strong men of all ages have obtained countless treasures and secrets from it, but more of them never came back.

·Completing different levels of Mirror Sea challenges will earn you rich rewards: limited skins, powerful collections, massive amounts of precious materials, etc.

Exotic goods exchange

·A strange goods exchange has appeared in Europe. Go to the East Indies to obtain strange goods, identify the trading opportunities, and earn super high profits!

Collection

·Added a new collection slot for ships of level 9 and above, allowing you to equip collections.

·The collection has rich basic attributes and even set effects.

·Collection attributes can be enhanced by suits, captains, skills, and skin effects.

·Collectibles can be obtained through archipelago treasure hunt points, mirror sea challenges, activities, etc.

Skin

·Optimized the presentation of skin

·Some skins have gained animation effects

·Added a variety of beautiful character skins and captain skins

Others

·Optimized the display effect of some interfaces

·The 6th Fantasy Challenge is ready to go

·The quantity of various goods has been increased. The higher the level of goods, the greater the increase.