Resident Evil 4 update for 15 September 2023

The RE4 DLC "Separate Ways" launches 9/21! A free update is also coming!

Resident Evil 4 update for 15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 additional scenario “Separate Ways” returns as new story DLC on 9/21!
Separate Ways—the missing link in the main story—is a thrilling, survival-horror adventure starring Ada Wong.
Additionally, on the same day an update arrives for the free DLC ""The Mercenaries,"" adding new playable characters. If you haven't experienced Resident Evil 4 yet, the base game is currently discounted for a limited time!


https://store.steampowered.com/app/2109315/Resident_Evil_4__The_Mercenaries/

■The mission requires secrecy. Failure is not an option.

Play as Ada Wong in this additional scenario and experience the events of Resident Evil 4 from her perspective, filling in unanswered questions posed in the main story. See the other side of the story from her eyes as her mission, and fate, intertwines with Leon Kennedy's a second time.

■Ada Wong and Albert Wesker are now available in a free update for “The Mercenaries!”

A new update adds Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters.
"The Mercenaries" is a free DLC available to owners of Resident Evil 4, which offers another type of survival experience to players.

