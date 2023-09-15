The RE4 DLC "Separate Ways" launches 9/21! A free update is also coming!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 additional scenario “Separate Ways” returns as new story DLC on 9/21!

Separate Ways—the missing link in the main story—is a thrilling, survival-horror adventure starring Ada Wong.

Additionally, on the same day an update arrives for the free DLC ""The Mercenaries,"" adding new playable characters. If you haven't experienced Resident Evil 4 yet, the base game is currently discounted for a limited time!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2109315/Resident_Evil_4__The_Mercenaries/

■The mission requires secrecy. Failure is not an option.

Play as Ada Wong in this additional scenario and experience the events of Resident Evil 4 from her perspective, filling in unanswered questions posed in the main story. See the other side of the story from her eyes as her mission, and fate, intertwines with Leon Kennedy's a second time.

A new update adds Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters.

"The Mercenaries" is a free DLC available to owners of Resident Evil 4, which offers another type of survival experience to players.

■Other popular Capcom titles including the Resident Evil franchise are currently discounted as part of the Capcom Tokyo Game Show sale!

