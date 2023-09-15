- Added a new scene - Grand Stage
- Added new boss - Female Rabbit
- Added new animation - Time Stop (3 complete large animations in total)
- Add New Plot - Stage Challenge
- Add new clothes - White Rabbit Girl~
- Add new cg - Rabbit Spicy Cake Challenge
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 15 September 2023
September 15, 2023 boss battle update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
