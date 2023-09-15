 Skip to content

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 15 September 2023

September 15, 2023 boss battle update

September 15, 2023 boss battle update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a new scene - Grand Stage
  2. Added new boss - Female Rabbit
  3. Added new animation - Time Stop (3 complete large animations in total)
  4. Add New Plot - Stage Challenge
  5. Add new clothes - White Rabbit Girl~
  6. Add new cg - Rabbit Spicy Cake Challenge

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
  • Loading history…
