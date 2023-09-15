Ver1.08 Update

・Fix the issue where the DOWN animation for materials is not displayed on the right side of the screen.

・Eliminate the UP/DOWN animations for recovery and poison.

・Adjusted the appearance of the boss walking character.

・Adjusted the rewards for orcs.

・Set the required INT for Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth Crystals (1) to a fixed value of 0.

・Balanced each map on the 3rd floor of the underground.