Pacify update for 15 September 2023

The Pacify Headquarters Update Is LIVE!

Build 12194033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello All!

The Headquarters update for Pacify is ready!

Have fun running around in the headquarters of the Paranormal Activity Helpers. There are new monsters, achievements, leaderboards, and more.

You can play with up to 4 people, and for a real challenge try it alone!

Download the update, open the game and choose Headquarters from the drop down "mission" menu.

I will be fixing any problems I see, while checking the comments, reviews, gameplay videos, and live streams.

It is very exciting for me to release new content for you, and I hope you enjoy it.

Have fun! and THANK YOU to everyone!
Shawn

Changed files in this update

Pacify Content Depot 967051
Pacify MacOSX Depot 967052
Pacify SteamDeck Depot Depot 967053
