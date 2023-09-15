The Pacify Headquarters Update Is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12194033 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello All!

The Headquarters update for Pacify is ready!

Have fun running around in the headquarters of the Paranormal Activity Helpers. There are new monsters, achievements, leaderboards, and more.

You can play with up to 4 people, and for a real challenge try it alone!

Download the update, open the game and choose Headquarters from the drop down "mission" menu.

I will be fixing any problems I see, while checking the comments, reviews, gameplay videos, and live streams.

It is very exciting for me to release new content for you, and I hope you enjoy it.

Have fun! and THANK YOU to everyone!

Shawn