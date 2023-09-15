UPDATE 9: VAN RIDE ENTERTAINMENT, CONTROLLER SUPPORT, TRADING CARDS, AND MORE!



Hey there, Ghosts and Hunters!

The summer season is over, and we have been hard at work on some of the things we called out in our July blog post. We’ve got a new update for you today, so let’s get into it!

🚗 NEW VAN RIDE ENTERTAINMENT 🚗



One of the suggestions we have heard from a ton of players is that the Hunters seem a little bored and need something to do (other than the spray 😉) while they are heading to their next haunted destination on those van rides.

Hunters will be idle no more! Introducing: the GhostMaster handheld gaming console! You can play “Ghost Invaders” and pass the time on your next ride. You can also customize the handheld with multiple color choices (including transparent purple ✨)!

🎮 FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT 🎮

Full controller support is another highly anticipated feature. Although we’ve had experimental controller support since our Early Access launch, we’ve been working hard to perfect the experience of playing with a controller. We’re thrilled with the results and can’t wait for you to try it out! Whether you prefer using a mouse and keyboard or a controller, we’re confident that you’ll have a fantastic experience. As always, we welcome your feedback on Discord or Twitter (X) about this new feature!

🎉 STEAM TRADING CARDS 🎉



Introducing Steam Trading Cards for MGH! Now, as you play MGH, you’ll have the chance to collect wicked virtual cards featuring artwork inspired by the MGH universe. Once you’ve collected a full set of cards, you can turn them into game badges and tradable Steam community items. The sooner you collect ‘em all, the sooner you can flex on your friends. 😉

🕹️ QUICKPLAY IMPROVEMENTS 🕹️

After observing the quickplay data, and of course listening to your feedback, we have made more adjustments to the quickplay algorithm that should now result in finding better, faster matches! Specifically, quickplay will look for a “perfect” match, and then fallback to a “good” match faster, which should result in finding a match faster, and ending up in your own match with bots less often. Please give it a shot, and let us know what you think over on our Discord!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/915810/Midnight_Ghost_Hunt/

To celebrate our ninth Early Access update, we’re also celebrating with a discount. If you haven’t had a try at hunting and haunting quite yet, now is a perfect time to do so! MGH is 66% off right now on Steam! Gather your crew and hop on in. The sale runs until the 26th of September.

👀 AND MORE… 👀

This update also includes:

Fix Extra Gear not working with Camcorder and bumped default ammo count from 1 to 2

Female skins now have female voice callouts for both Hunter and Ghosts

Deflector can no longer be activated while charging a slingshot

Ghost Health Orb pickup radius increased

Hunters now have a unique running sound instead of a sped-up walking sound

Improvements to Buckler Shield with Ghostsmasher not always blocking hits (even more improvements for this coming soon)

Doppleganger will appear with the other player’s actual gadget/weapon, no longer just Spectral Cannon

Code refactor of most Hunter weapons and gadgets, leading to improved performance mostly with bots and weapon projectiles, such as Frostbite and Project-X

Map exploit fixes (looking at you…Carnival 🎪)

Many other smaller bug fixes as well

Although that’s all the news we have for now, rest assured that our team is hard at work behind the scenes to bring you even more exciting updates! From enhancing performance and fine-tuning bots to improving matchmaking and beyond, we’ve got plenty of tricks up our sleeves. So keep your eyes peeled for future announcements!

That’s all for now, Ghosts and Hunters! We’re grateful for your unwavering support and can’t wait to see you back on the h(a)unt soon! 😊

👻 -Team MGH