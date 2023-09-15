0.2.13 - Quality of (Island) Life part 1

0.2.13 Playtest build is going up!
Patch Notes:
- New load and save functionality
- For now, there's just one autosave slot and any number of manual slots
- You can now load a specific save or continue from the last save when you launch
- Kitchen QOL
- Trailing replacing ghosts with footprints after you drop a cook somewhere. Keeps the kitchen a little cleaner, but if it's worse than lingering ghosts I'll go back to the drawing board!
- A "COOK!" indicator pops up to confirm you're about to cook when you line up your station/cook/dish in the same spot
- Some color tweaks on the blue character colors to help with colorblindness feedback
- Map QOL
- A "NEW" indicator now shows on the support menu if you have unviewed conversations
- The bg music will go quiet during support so you can read the conversations
- Conversation assets
- Drew and Hina now have all their emotions in conversation! Big thanks to @celtis! Doing a little bit of color tuning over time here, but wanted to get them in at last!
- Backgrounds have had a gentle blur effect applied to get a better foreground/bg effect. I'd felt the backgrounds were overly detailed and in focus compared to the characters - if this looks too blurry, plz lmk feedback!
- Respect for your hard drive
- The game size has been reduced by a bunch. Rejoice!
- This required some sprite compression and cutting up of lots of backgrounds and portraits. Please lmk if you find new bugs in conversations or other scenes! I anticipate some despite a couple days of testing/fixing D:
- Bugz
- Support conversations no longer hang before the first line of dialogue
