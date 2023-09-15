 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kitchen Sync: Aloha! Playtest update for 15 September 2023

0.2.13 - Quality of (Island) Life part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12193914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.2.13 Playtest build is going up!

Patch Notes:

  • New load and save functionality
  • For now, there's just one autosave slot and any number of manual slots
  • You can now load a specific save or continue from the last save when you launch
  • Kitchen QOL
  • Trailing replacing ghosts with footprints after you drop a cook somewhere. Keeps the kitchen a little cleaner, but if it's worse than lingering ghosts I'll go back to the drawing board!
  • A "COOK!" indicator pops up to confirm you're about to cook when you line up your station/cook/dish in the same spot
  • Some color tweaks on the blue character colors to help with colorblindness feedback
  • Map QOL
  • A "NEW" indicator now shows on the support menu if you have unviewed conversations
  • The bg music will go quiet during support so you can read the conversations
  • Conversation assets
  • Drew and Hina now have all their emotions in conversation! Big thanks to @celtis! Doing a little bit of color tuning over time here, but wanted to get them in at last!
  • Backgrounds have had a gentle blur effect applied to get a better foreground/bg effect. I'd felt the backgrounds were overly detailed and in focus compared to the characters - if this looks too blurry, plz lmk feedback!
  • Respect for your hard drive
  • The game size has been reduced by a bunch. Rejoice!
  • This required some sprite compression and cutting up of lots of backgrounds and portraits. Please lmk if you find new bugs in conversations or other scenes! I anticipate some despite a couple days of testing/fixing D:
  • Bugz
  • Support conversations no longer hang before the first line of dialogue

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2335022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link