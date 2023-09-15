 Skip to content

Gnostic: Survivors update for 15 September 2023

Update 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12193902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlock Weapons

Players start with the Ice and Fire Weapons

Unlock more weapons by completing challenges in game.
Use your inventory to track progress and to see how to unlock each weapon.

