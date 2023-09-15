 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 15 September 2023

【A letter from the development team】 Vol.4

Logiart Grimoire update for 15 September 2023

I am 【N】 from the Logiart Grimoire development team!
I will be speaking on behalf of the team.

I was excited for the early access release, and I'm very grateful that so many people have played and provided reviews and feedback.
Thank you!

We are reviewing all the feedback received with our development team. Please understand that there may be some delay in our responses.

Our first major update is planned to include "controller support"!
Once the update is ready, we will announce it on Twitter and in the community,
so please stay tuned for a little while longer.

When solving Logiart puzzles, I find it quite enjoyable to play in mouse mode where the cursor follows along.
How about those of you who are playing?

If you have any opinions or feedback, we would be delighted if you could post them in the community thread.
Our team members would greatly appreciate it!

See you again!

