Mythical Mayhem update for 15 September 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.8.0 Release Notes

Build 12193798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Named Hero Decks

  • Befuddled Hedge Wizard - A unnamed hero whom dabbles in magic
  • Kreslin - A wild rugged dwarven barbarian with a disdain for civilization
  • Ocraz - A gladiator with bestial blood

Other New Content

  • 1 New Quest
  • 2 New Dark Saga
  • 3 New Foe Sets
  • 3 New Minions
  • 3 New Arch-Villain Card Sets
  • 3 New Scenarios

Bug fixes

  • Inferno Should no longer cause 2 cards to go missing every time it activates
  • Hopefully no more pillage orphan cards when forced to discard a card
  • Die Hard ability should now protect the heroes from more deadly situations

Enhancements

  • Enhancement: Small notification showing a Scenario that still has a Hero to Unlock
  • Balance Adjustment: Bad Omens dark reward no longer draws a card from the adventure deck instead it reveals a card from the adventure deck
  • Balance Adjustment: Cataclysmic Storm is a bit easier to accommodate store damaging arch villains
  • Balance Adjustment: Tanks Hollow soul card got a bit of a bump and costs one more
  • Balance Adjustment: Trojans Stout as Oak card now is attack 2
  • Balance Adjustment: Kirloth’s Weapon Master card is now bit stronger
  • Balance Adjustment: Wyck’s Second Strike card is now bit stronger
  • Many text improvements

