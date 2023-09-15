Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.8.0 Release Notes

New Named Hero Decks
- Befuddled Hedge Wizard - A unnamed hero whom dabbles in magic
- Kreslin - A wild rugged dwarven barbarian with a disdain for civilization
- Ocraz - A gladiator with bestial blood
Other New Content
- 1 New Quest
- 2 New Dark Saga
- 3 New Foe Sets
- 3 New Minions
- 3 New Arch-Villain Card Sets
- 3 New Scenarios
Bug fixes
- Inferno Should no longer cause 2 cards to go missing every time it activates
- Hopefully no more pillage orphan cards when forced to discard a card
- Die Hard ability should now protect the heroes from more deadly situations
Enhancements
- Enhancement: Small notification showing a Scenario that still has a Hero to Unlock
- Balance Adjustment: Bad Omens dark reward no longer draws a card from the adventure deck instead it reveals a card from the adventure deck
- Balance Adjustment: Cataclysmic Storm is a bit easier to accommodate store damaging arch villains
- Balance Adjustment: Tanks Hollow soul card got a bit of a bump and costs one more
- Balance Adjustment: Trojans Stout as Oak card now is attack 2
- Balance Adjustment: Kirloth’s Weapon Master card is now bit stronger
- Balance Adjustment: Wyck’s Second Strike card is now bit stronger
- Many text improvements
Changed files in this update