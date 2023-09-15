Simbro ResErection Update v0.04

We're back with a new update! Before we get started, please note that older saves will be buggy due to the amount of new stuff. We suggest starting a new game for a better experience. If you just want to see what's new, scroll to the bottom to check out the changelog. We'll have more news in the coming weeks about what everyone is working on and the next update so stay tuned.

We've been working hard on the brothel update these past weeks. The system has been completely revamped and remade to make the game more enjoyable and scalable. On top of that, we've been adding more options for the female characters' appearance. Most of this was pretty easy, but some of it required some animation tweaking. We added a bunch of QoL improvements and so much more.

So, this update wasn't as straightforward as I thought it was going to be. As soon as I started I realized that I had to update a lot more than just the Brothel System. Mainly it was how characters replenished mood and hygiene and how time advancement works. I've had to completely revamp how time passes to ensure that the receptionist could assign workers properly. On top of that, I needed to add functionality to the showers, staffroom, and maid room.

Time to talk about the Brothel system. We've made some drastic changes to how prices are decided and how clients and workers are satisfied. Unlike the original, this Brothel System tries to take everything into account. Things like client job, mood, hygiene, wealth, and requests all affect the price and worker satisfaction. Things like the number of requests the worker fulfills and the worker's mood and hygiene have an effect on the client's satisfaction. All of these things will hopefully make the game more diverse and enjoyable. We will still need to tweak things as time passes but that's to be expected.

Next is the receptionist system. As mentioned before, this update will allow you to assign a receptionist to handle assigning workers. You'll be able to tell the receptionist to prioritize different things when assigning clients to workers. Right now you'll have 3 options, Lowest level, Money, and Satisfaction. Lowest Level will prioritize assigning clients to workers with the lowest levels first. This will allow you to get lower-level characters levels up faster, allowing you to earn more money in the long run. Money will prioritize how much is made over anything else. This will typically assign high-level characters first. Satisfaction prioritizes the client's needs/requests. We plan to add more options in the future but this should do for now.

Finally, I want to talk about things that we will still need to add to the brothel system in future updates. First is traits. We've added (and removed) some traits. Currently, these traits do nothing due to the time constraint I've set for myself. However, we do have plans to make traits a big part of the game (more about that in a later update). Second, is refining client stats and jobs. Right now, clients have different jobs which affect their base stats. We want to refine the job names to better suit the setting of the game and also add more variety. Third, is room quality and themes. At this point, room quality isn't part of the satisfaction or price formula. Once we do the Stage Plan update we hope to remedy this. Last but not least is reputation gain and security. This update won't have clients running away and the reputation gain is simple. We do plan to fix this once we have more systems in place.

Everyone on the SBR Team has been putting their best effort into making this a game to be proud of. We see your enthusiasm and support and it motivates us. We have big plans and seeing them come to fruition is one of the best feelings ever. We can't wait to hear your feedback!

As always, thank you for your support, thank you for your patience, and thank you for all of your enthusiasm. All of the achievements and all of this success is all because of you. We are truly humbled to have such a great community.

Simbro ResErection Early Access v0.04

Building Showers will now add +10 hygiene to workers at the end of the day

Building Staff Room will now add +10 mood to workers at the end of the day

Building a Maid Room and assigning a worker to it will add +10 hygiene to workers at the end of the day

Assigning a receptionist will now auto-assign brothel workers

Clients now have requests for traits, stats, and quality

Clients now have unique appearances

Title screen now has randomly generated females

6 new head shapes for females

9 new nose shapes for females

2 new ear piercings for females

4 new facial marks for females (2 freckle variations, 2 mole variations)

11 new pubic hair options for females

1 new eyelash variation

1 new hairstyle

New Traits added for workers (WIP)

Added Changelog to Settings Menu

Game Version now displays below the title in the Title Screen

Updated Credits

Staff Stats Menu now has arrows to cycle through staff

Added Bank manager office background (not available in-game)

Losing battles will now end the day and send you back to the brothel

Mood and Hygiene loss during brothel services are now based on clients' mood and hygiene

Workers in the brothel menu are now sorted by availability

Reworked time advancement code

Assigned Receptionist will now appear in the reception area of the brothel

You can now ask the receptionist to prioritize certain things when assigning clients to workers

You can now set the Brothel Hours (ask the receptionist)

Updated Saving and Loading code for better compatibility

You can now view your daily report in the cabinet (Account)

Salary and Maintenance fees are now subtracted at the end of the day

You can now level up staff in the Brothel Menu

You can now give workers a bonus (will decrease mood loss)

Bug Fix

Fixed bug that displayed workers incorrectly in the brothel menu

Fixed bug that displayed meridiem as "pm" when ending day

End-of-day functions now trigger when the day changes

Turn Icons now display characters with proper skin tone

Fixed crash due to player and party members entering a battle with no HP

Fixed bug that didn't let workers finish with clients

Fixed bug that prevented brothel workers from levelling up

Fixed bug that allowed you to exit the brothel screen when the check menu is up

Please note that old saves will have bugs. The most significant bug is girls missing a head. Unless you want to see this horror yourself, I suggest starting a new save.