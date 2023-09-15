 Skip to content

Arcanum update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.0.3

Hotfix 1.0.0.3

Build 12193667

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that glitched out the lobby invite system after completing a game
  • Fixed Doors from glitching in multiplayer games

Changes

  • Added a widget that tells players to "Hold E To Revive"
  • Added a new informative loading screen to the game
  • Moved some of the tape spawns for better visibility for players
  • Slightly Altered the appearance of the Main AI

Upcoming Changes

After many requests from our community, we are happy to announce...

Tutorial

A tutorial level is in development and will be released in the next content update due within 7 days.

Key-binding

This is something we are actively working on and it will be released shortly within the next 7-10 days.

We want to thank you all for your suggestions and feedback wether positive or constructive, as developers we actively want to ensure all of our players have an enjoyable and positive experience.

