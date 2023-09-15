Huge Quality of Life Update

Version v.083
In this update, you'll find many bugfixes, QoL improvements, and tweaks that the community has been asking for a long time.
New features:
- Added a new menu with detailed information on damage, crit multipliers, normal and magic crit chances. It can be accessed by clicking RMB on the damage icon. The menu makes stats more transparent and shows many of the stats that players previously had to calculate
- After many requests from players, we added automatic conversion of candles to wax at the end of the shards (in the towns), with the current exchange rate. Now this wax counts towards more flame power in the next shard. The exact number converted is shown by a new pop-up menu when entering a town
Major corrections:
- Lots of plant-related bugs have been fixed, in particular the 'Warm Radiance' skill scaling should now work normally for all plants (previously it only gave a bonus once every 10 levels or so). Typos and outdated descriptions have been fixed as well
- Wolf, General and Beetle transformation skills in their respective shards (Lunar, Clockwork, Luminous) are available earlier. Because of that, some other skills are available slightly earlier as well. Relevant information has been added to the shard descriptions
- More things are saved between game sessions! This update now includes saving and loading for all plant effects and all potion effects, as well as the 'March' skill. Previously they were reset after exiting the game. Where necessary, the descriptions have been changed a bit
- As a consequence, saving has been implemented for some related stats, such as % of poison on enemies or number of guaranteed crit hits, hero speed, and some others
Minor fixes:
- Fixed a bug where if player had a lot of skill icons it could cover the potions submenu
- Fixed that some weapon types were not getting the bonus from 'Rage of Darkness'
- Fixed incorrect bonus from 2nd syllable of Dragon on Heavy and Primal Heavy weapons
- Fixed that the 'Learn skill' soul action for General's gear skills didn't spend oil (now you can't abuse 'Ecology', for example).
- Fixed the 'Dark Balance' skill in the Spirit skill tree in a similar way
- Revised how bonus from taking any two syllables of 'P' sign work. Now when you take the bonus, General skill is no longer available on the level 9 of the player. Instead, the skill is moved to the stat 9 of Strength skill tree
- Also fixed the bug that this bonus worked only from 4 syllables taken (not 2, as in the description)
- Fixed a bug where with 'Mask of The Third Eye' you could take the General skill early for 1 SP (instead of 10 SP, as with all early unlocks)
- Fixed big Mana and Energy values not fitting into their respective vials
- Fixed incorrect description for Flame Flow when Flash skill and Rain syllables are taken. Added math for the fire stream amount to the description
- The 'Desecrate Shards' button now gives the correct amount of wax (previously it did not take into account bonuses from the shards shop).
- Fixed a rare bug where generation of new shard types could sometimes happen again if there were none left in current galaxy
- Minor fixes for Madness visuals
- Some fixes for weapon tooltip text
- Extended changelog of previous update
- And other rather minor fixes :)
Changed files in this update