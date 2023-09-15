Hotfix v0.5-193

Hi Farmers,

Here is the changelist for this hotfix:

Bugfix:

Fix new wardrobe issues where clothes disappear.

Fix pet missing after house upgrade.

Fix Cooking UI Freeze when accessing global inventory.

Fix for architect desk issues.

Fix for cannot remove items in greenhouses.

Fix rare crashes when loading the game caused by inconsistent data.

Fix canceling move building during carpenter mode may cause invalid building data.

Fix Buff UI showing non-consumable buff items.

Fix Luwak and Peafowl Stock Not Updated.

Fix Ranch Animal Disappeared on Exit of Architect Mode.

Fix minor issues with Auto Chests.

Improvements:

Hide Map Switcher before Diving is unlocked.

Thanks for everyone submitting bug reports; we do read all of them, and it helps us a lot in fixing these bugs. We'll keep on swinging our bug nets to catch them.

Stairway Games