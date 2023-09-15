Hotfix v0.5-193

Hi Farmers,
Here is the changelist for this hotfix:
Bugfix:
- Fix new wardrobe issues where clothes disappear.
- Fix pet missing after house upgrade.
- Fix Cooking UI Freeze when accessing global inventory.
- Fix for architect desk issues.
- Fix for cannot remove items in greenhouses.
- Fix rare crashes when loading the game caused by inconsistent data.
- Fix canceling move building during carpenter mode may cause invalid building data.
- Fix Buff UI showing non-consumable buff items.
- Fix Luwak and Peafowl Stock Not Updated.
- Fix Ranch Animal Disappeared on Exit of Architect Mode.
- Fix minor issues with Auto Chests.
Improvements:
- Hide Map Switcher before Diving is unlocked.
Thanks for everyone submitting bug reports; we do read all of them, and it helps us a lot in fixing these bugs. We'll keep on swinging our bug nets to catch them.
Stairway Games
