Coral Island update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix v0.5-193

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

Here is the changelist for this hotfix:

Bugfix:

  • Fix new wardrobe issues where clothes disappear.
  • Fix pet missing after house upgrade.
  • Fix Cooking UI Freeze when accessing global inventory.
  • Fix for architect desk issues.
  • Fix for cannot remove items in greenhouses.
  • Fix rare crashes when loading the game caused by inconsistent data.
  • Fix canceling move building during carpenter mode may cause invalid building data.
  • Fix Buff UI showing non-consumable buff items.
  • Fix Luwak and Peafowl Stock Not Updated.
  • Fix Ranch Animal Disappeared on Exit of Architect Mode.
  • Fix minor issues with Auto Chests.

Improvements:

  • Hide Map Switcher before Diving is unlocked.

Thanks for everyone submitting bug reports; we do read all of them, and it helps us a lot in fixing these bugs. We'll keep on swinging our bug nets to catch them.

Stairway Games

