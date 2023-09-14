Ver. 1.0.9

Reasonably important update, so stay with me here.
- Removed the opening cutscene's custom name (sorry)
- Made the first playthrough of the tutorial take you to level one after beating it
- Added functionality for changing Feverish Knight's sprite (Instructions below)
To change Feverish Knight's Sprite, add a PNG to AppData/LocalLow/1actose/Knight And Mourning/ and name it "Feverish-Knight.png".
(to return the old sprite, just delete/rename the current image in its place and the game will re-install it for you.)
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update