Ver. 1.0.9

Reasonably important update, so stay with me here.

Removed the opening cutscene's custom name (sorry)

Made the first playthrough of the tutorial take you to level one after beating it

Added functionality for changing Feverish Knight's sprite (Instructions below)

To change Feverish Knight's Sprite, add a PNG to AppData/LocalLow/1actose/Knight And Mourning/ and name it "Feverish-Knight.png".

(to return the old sprite, just delete/rename the current image in its place and the game will re-install it for you.)



Thanks for playing!