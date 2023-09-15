Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 2 [573031]

Bug & Crash Fixes:
-
Fixed mothballs spawning from a dying clone after a Enigmox dies
-
Fixed Enigmox's eyes not changing to red on remote machines
-
Fixed falling swamp stalactites not spawning mothballs upon landing
-
Fixed mothballs getting pushed when spawning from a stalagmite due to physics collision on spawn.
-
Fixed bug with falling stalactites being spawned after Enigmox is dead.
-
Fixed several softlocks that could happen when speaking to NPCs or killing an enemy.
-
Fix for players 'flopping' to the exit and spawning in the next room as an invincible player.
- This fix also potentially fixes a serialization crash that happens when switching rooms while reviving.
-
Changing your equipped weapon in town updates the weapon control tips
-
Changing your weapon now refreshes the player’s pose in the inventory screen
-
When unlocking weapons or giving out gems, they are now given to all local players instead of just the player who completes the quest.
-
Displaying frenzy level 0 as "No frenzy" instead of level 1
-
Fix for a crash that happens when players are really decked out, and the network blob of that entity exceeds 512 bytes.
-
Fixed a bug where P2 could get the power that P1 selected.
-
Fixed issue where player unit frames could sometimes disappear
-
Fixed a crash when you tried to upgrade your powers but had none that could be upgraded.
Quest Changes:
- Hamish and Glorabelle now have an option to let you give them a corestone immediately after asking if you already have one (rather than have to do another convo to hand it over and complete the quest)
- Flagged some early draft conversations as [Temp]
Misc:
- Exported Mammimal mouths in high quality
- Moved the player avatar up in the run end screen.
- Copying the share code when launching the game too, not just when the host dialog closes
- Added logging in several places that will help us fix other softlock issues
Changed files in this update