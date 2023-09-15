Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 2 [573031]

Fixed mothballs spawning from a dying clone after a Enigmox dies

Fixed Enigmox's eyes not changing to red on remote machines

Fixed falling swamp stalactites not spawning mothballs upon landing

Fixed mothballs getting pushed when spawning from a stalagmite due to physics collision on spawn.

Fixed bug with falling stalactites being spawned after Enigmox is dead.

Fixed several softlocks that could happen when speaking to NPCs or killing an enemy.

Fix for players 'flopping' to the exit and spawning in the next room as an invincible player. This fix also potentially fixes a serialization crash that happens when switching rooms while reviving.

Changing your equipped weapon in town updates the weapon control tips

Changing your weapon now refreshes the player’s pose in the inventory screen

When unlocking weapons or giving out gems, they are now given to all local players instead of just the player who completes the quest.

Displaying frenzy level 0 as "No frenzy" instead of level 1

Fix for a crash that happens when players are really decked out, and the network blob of that entity exceeds 512 bytes.

Fixed a bug where P2 could get the power that P1 selected.

Fixed issue where player unit frames could sometimes disappear