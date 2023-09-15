 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 15 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 2 [573031]

Share · View all patches · Build 12193462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug & Crash Fixes:

  • Fixed mothballs spawning from a dying clone after a Enigmox dies

  • Fixed Enigmox's eyes not changing to red on remote machines

  • Fixed falling swamp stalactites not spawning mothballs upon landing

  • Fixed mothballs getting pushed when spawning from a stalagmite due to physics collision on spawn.

  • Fixed bug with falling stalactites being spawned after Enigmox is dead.

  • Fixed several softlocks that could happen when speaking to NPCs or killing an enemy.

  • Fix for players 'flopping' to the exit and spawning in the next room as an invincible player.

    • This fix also potentially fixes a serialization crash that happens when switching rooms while reviving.

  • Changing your equipped weapon in town updates the weapon control tips

  • Changing your weapon now refreshes the player’s pose in the inventory screen

  • When unlocking weapons or giving out gems, they are now given to all local players instead of just the player who completes the quest.

  • Displaying frenzy level 0 as "No frenzy" instead of level 1

  • Fix for a crash that happens when players are really decked out, and the network blob of that entity exceeds 512 bytes.

  • Fixed a bug where P2 could get the power that P1 selected.

  • Fixed issue where player unit frames could sometimes disappear

  • Fixed a crash when you tried to upgrade your powers but had none that could be upgraded.

Quest Changes:

  • Hamish and Glorabelle now have an option to let you give them a corestone immediately after asking if you already have one (rather than have to do another convo to hand it over and complete the quest)
  • Flagged some early draft conversations as [Temp]

Misc:

  • Exported Mammimal mouths in high quality
  • Moved the player avatar up in the run end screen.
  • Copying the share code when launching the game too, not just when the host dialog closes
  • Added logging in several places that will help us fix other softlock issues

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2451741 Depot 2451741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link