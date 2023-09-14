Super Awesome Mega Patch

Hello Dungeons of Sundaria Adventurers!

We have quite a few updates and improvements introduced with this patch and are excited to share them with you today.

Highlights:

UI Improvements

New Class Abilities and Class Updates

Updated Bonus Ability Attribute Scaling

New Bonus Ability Attributes

New Level Cap

Updated Crafting

New Signature Abilities

New Combat Effects

UI Improvements:

We appreciate all of the feedback we've received regarding the challenges with the UI and are happy to announce the following improvements:

Abilities will now display precise countdown timers

Abilities will now show a small display when they are ready to be used again

Optimized the Minimap

Revamped the Heroism Screen to improve readability

Revamped the Inventory Screen to improve readability

Improved UI Scaling and Menu Sizing for Splitscreen Play

Improved Scrolling functionality in Splitscreen Play

Quest Dialog size increased and scrolling functionality for controllers added

Added friendly text to Town NPCs

Added Class Descriptions to the Character Creation Screen

As we previewed in a prior Developer Update, all Classes are receiving some new skills, passives, and/or ability updates with this patch.

Additionally, many existing class abilities have had their animations and VFX improved.

Champions

New Ability - Brutal Strike - Brutally Strike your enemy for 160% Physical Damage and automatically change to your next equipped weapon. On a successful weapon change, your next Brutal Strike deals 300% increased damage.

New Passive - Bladed Bastion - You become fortified by the blade, increasing your Melee Attack Power based upon your Block Amount.

New Passive - Vicious Strikes - Increases your damage by 15% for 5 seconds when you Critically Strike with a Two-Handed Weapon

Clerics

New Ability - Justice Strike - Strike an enemy, dealing 120% physical damage and 120% holy damage. Justice Strike also heals you for 2% of the damage done.

New Ability - Arbiter's Fury - Conjures a hammer to strike your target, dealing 300% physical damage and stunning them for 3 seconds. Hammers continue to strike nearby targets for 3 seconds.

Ability Update - Divine Shield - Shields all Allies within range, providing crowd-control immunity and absorbing 20% of their health as damage for 15 seconds. 30 second cooldown

Rangers

New Ability - Blasting Shot - Jump backwards while firing multiple mines in front of you. Enemies that trigger the mines take 300% physical damage and an additional 135% physical damage over 3 seconds.

New Passive - Nature's Warden - You are empowered by Nature, reducing damage taken by 100% of your bonus Movement Speed.

Weapon Specialization Update - Enforcer now also increases Critical Strike Damage

Rogues

New Ability - Ambush - Ambush your target, dealing 200% physical damage. Ambush will consume Stalker to deal an additional 300% physical damage.

Wizard

New Ability - Vortex - Conjures a Vortex that tracks after enemies, dealing 180% Void Damage to nearby enemies per second 8 seconds.

New Passive - Conduit - Dealing Fire Damage increases your Void Damage by 15% for 4 seconds. Dealing Void Damage increases your Fire Damage by 15% for 4 seconds.

Ability Update - Ember Eruption - Conjures a clone that draws the attention of all nearby enemies before erupting into flames, dealing 450% fire damage.

We have added many new attributes in the form of Bonus Ability rolls to loot tables for all classes, and have removed a few that were causing scaling issues at the very top end of gearing.

To address these issues, we’ve adjusted the values of Bonus Ability Rolls based upon the base cooldown duration of abilities and/or the type of ability. The following provides an overview of these adjustments:

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities with a cooldown of 8 seconds or less remain the same

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities that affect the Duration of an Ability reduced by 33%

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities that affect a Defensive Ability reduced by 57%

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities that have no cooldown reduced by 33%

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities with a cooldown of 8 to 12 seconds increased by 67%

Bonus Ability Rolls for Abilities with a cooldown of more than 12 seconds increased by 130%

With these changes, our goal is to bring down some of the outliers down, such as Defensive abilities providing immunity or near-immunity, while also pulling power away from primary abilities, such as Slash, and transferring that power into longer cooldown abilities.

These changes, combined with the addition of new Bonus Abilities rolls detailed below should provide greater customization for players to allow for focused increases to their preferred abilities.

If you already have an item with an attribute that was removed, fear not. We did not remove these from your items, but we did remove them from appearing on newly acquired items.

We appreciate any feedback you may have on these changes.

Bonus Ability Attributes

As mentioned above, we've added additional Bonus Abilities rolls for all classes. Below is a list of all new Bonus Abilities rolls players may now receive on equipment, and the ones that were removed:

Champion

Brutal Strike Damage

Skin of Stone Damage Reduction

Skin of Stone Duration

Upheaval Damage

Cleric

Arbiter’s Fury Damage

Channel Heal Healing Amount

Divine Sacrifice Damage

Exorcism Damage

Heavenly Strike Damage

Heavenly Strike Duration

Holy Blast Damage

Justice Strike Damage

Ranger

Blasting Shot Damage

Blight Arrow Duration

Blight Arrow Damage

Deadly Shot Damage

Poison Arrow Damage

Salvo Damage

Salvo Duration

Ranger’s Flask Damage Reduction

Ranger’s Flask Duration

Rapid Fire Damage

Rogue

Ambush Damage

Assassinate Damage

Backstab Damage

Phantom Strike Damage

Phased Carnage Damage

Tomahawk Damage

Wizard

Chaos Orb Damage

Ember Eruption Damage

Ember Lance Damage

Flame Blast Damage

Fire Armor Damage

Magic Missiles Damage

Meteor Damage

Vortex Damage

Removed

Champion – Mighty Blow Threat

Wizard - Cauterize Healing

Wizard - Cone of Fire Damage

Increased Level Cap to 20

With this patch we have increased the level cap to 20 in anticipation of Ragewind Castle. For players already into their Heroism journey, any experienced gained will go towards leveling up to 20. Once players reach level 20 Heroism will activate/reactivate.

We have made some improvements to Crafted items to address some of the frustration with creating ‘dead items’. We understand that players feel Bonus Health and Bonus Power are mandatory stats on equipment before that piece can be considered usable. Based on this, we have made some adjustments to Crafted items.

Now when players craft Legendary Quality equipment, that equipment will always receive either Bonus Health or Bonus Power, but will be limited to only receive one Bonus Ability Roll. When crafting Eternal Equipment, that equipment will always receive both Bonus Health and Bonus Power, but will be limited to only receive two Bonus Ability Rolls. Additionally, Epic Quality Crafted items and below will never roll Bonus Ability Rolls.

To Summarize:

Eternal – Always has Bonus Health and Bonus Power. Limited to 2 Bonus Ability Rolls

Legendary – Always has 1 of Bonus Health or Bonus Power. Limited to 1 Bonus Ability Roll

Epic and Below – Never rolls Bonus Ability Rolls

Players may still find equipment that can roll any combination of attributes, but with these crafting changes players should have an easier time crafting usable items while descending into the item hunt for the perfectly rolled item.

Additionally, we’ve heard the grumbles about how much money you’re earning in order to fuel your crafting fees. To this end, we have adjusted the sale price of Essence to the following:

Common Quality Essence – 1 Silver

Superior Quality Essence – 10 Silver

Rare Quality Essence – 1 Gold

Epic Quality Essence – 10 Gold

Legendary Quality Essence – 100 Gold

Eternal Quality Essence – 1 Platinum

Combat Improvements

We are always striving towards improving combat, and today we would like to share with you two new systems coming to Dungeons of Sundaria.

Signature Abilities

With this system, all classes have received 3 Signature abilities capable of extra Critical Strike effects. When you score a Critical Strike with one of these abilities, your Character will perform a new extra action.

Champion Signature Abilities:

Brutal Strike – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Mighty Blow – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Shield Bash – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Cleric Signature Abilities:

Heavenly Strike – Will send down a second strike for 50% of the damage done

Holy Light – Will send out a second orb for 50% of the damage done

Justice Strike – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Ranger Signature Abilities:

Deadly Shot – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Poison Arrow – Will explode on the target, applying the damage over time effect to nearby enemies

Salvo – Will root the target in place for 2 seconds

Rogue Signature Abilities:

Assassinate – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Backstab – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Phased Carnage – Will perform an additional attack for 50% of the damage done

Wizard Signature Abilities:

Cone of Fire – Will light the target on fire, dealing additional damage over time

Flame Blast – Will conjure a small Meteor to hit the target for 50% of the damage done

Magic Missiles – Will fire a small Chaos Orb for 50% of the damage done

We have also improved weapon impacts and hit feedback.

In addition to the new Signature Critical Strike system, we have introduced a new Combat Effects system to enemies.

Combat Effects

After attacking an enemy for some time there is a chance for a new Combat Effect to occur. The chance for a Combat Effects to occur is based upon the dungeon difficulty, enemy difficulty, and how long the enemy has been attacked. On Normal difficulty it will be easier to trigger a Combat Effect against an enemy than it will be on Nightmare difficulty.

Additionally, enemies will always have a chance to initiate a Combat Effect when they reach 20% health. When a Combat Effect is triggered, it can come as either a beneficial effect or a detrimental effect on the enemy.

Enemy Buffs:

Bolstered

Enemy gains Crowd Control Immunity

Enemy deals Increased damage

Call for Help

Calls nearby enemies for help

Go for Help

Flees to nearby enemies for help

Potions

Humanoid enemies will drink a potion to restore some health

Clones

Non-humanoid enemies will clone themselves

Enemy Debuffs:

Stunned

Enemy cannot perform any Actions

Enemy takes increased Damage

Staggered

Enemy takes increased Critical Strike Damage

Maimed

Enemy takes additional damage over time

Winded

Enemy attacks more slowly

Ragewind Castle

Development continues on Ragewind Castle, the 8th dungeon ahead of our official launch. With Ragewind Castle, we've tried to go a step further by creating some of the most fun and engaging encounters released to date. Today, we wanted to provide a few new images from the dungeon.

Further within the dungeon, players will enter a large battlefield and encounter Zzorack the Deathbringer.

Improvements and Bug Fixes: