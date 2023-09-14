Beta 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12193270 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Lots of changes forgot most of them heres the important ones

New Engine

BallGame is now on Unreal Engine 5 and a new Physics Engine, physics feel alot different but should feel more consistent and a bit heavier.

Main Menu Overhaul

Completely redesigned Main Menu, new song by yarnak and arii

Basic Customization

Ball Shapes

Ball Materials

Ball Particles

Characters

Sprays

Replay Overhaul

Supports Seeking

Different Camera Modes

Records platform positions

Infinite Run

New Mode

Infinite Platform Generation

Oddity

Major Changes

Easter Egg

Arii new song

Time (Map by Aur, Song by Aur)

8 Levels with more to come!

Fuck with time and stuff

Easter Egg

Momentum (Map by ArcticFire, Song by Aur)

18 Levels all created by ArcticFire

Very Hard

Canyon

Landscape redone

New Foliage

Canyon 1, 7, 10 overhaul

Stat Collection