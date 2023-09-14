Beta 1.0.0

Lots of changes forgot most of them heres the important ones
New Engine
BallGame is now on Unreal Engine 5 and a new Physics Engine, physics feel alot different but should feel more consistent and a bit heavier.
Main Menu Overhaul
Completely redesigned Main Menu, new song by yarnak and arii
Basic Customization
- Ball Shapes
- Ball Materials
- Ball Particles
- Characters
- Sprays
Replay Overhaul
- Supports Seeking
- Different Camera Modes
- Records platform positions
Infinite Run
- New Mode
- Infinite Platform Generation
Oddity
- Major Changes
- Easter Egg
- Arii new song
Time (Map by Aur, Song by Aur)
- 8 Levels with more to come!
- Fuck with time and stuff
- Easter Egg
Momentum (Map by ArcticFire, Song by Aur)
- 18 Levels all created by ArcticFire
- Very Hard
Canyon
- Landscape redone
- New Foliage
- Canyon 1, 7, 10 overhaul
Stat Collection
- More Stat collections
