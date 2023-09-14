 Skip to content

Ball Game Playtest update for 14 September 2023

Beta 1.0.0

14 September 2023

Lots of changes forgot most of them heres the important ones

New Engine
BallGame is now on Unreal Engine 5 and a new Physics Engine, physics feel alot different but should feel more consistent and a bit heavier.

Main Menu Overhaul
Completely redesigned Main Menu, new song by yarnak and arii

Basic Customization

  • Ball Shapes
  • Ball Materials
  • Ball Particles
  • Characters
  • Sprays

Replay Overhaul

  • Supports Seeking
  • Different Camera Modes
  • Records platform positions

Infinite Run

  • New Mode
  • Infinite Platform Generation

Oddity

  • Major Changes
  • Easter Egg
  • Arii new song

Time (Map by Aur, Song by Aur)

  • 8 Levels with more to come!
  • Fuck with time and stuff
  • Easter Egg

Momentum (Map by ArcticFire, Song by Aur)

  • 18 Levels all created by ArcticFire
  • Very Hard

Canyon

  • Landscape redone
  • New Foliage
  • Canyon 1, 7, 10 overhaul

Stat Collection

  • More Stat collections

