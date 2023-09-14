 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 14 September 2023

9/14/23 Hotfix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for crossbow bolts sometimes firing inaccurately. Shots should be more reliable.
  • Fix for Blood Mana Key Crafting- should now be properly craftable at the Artificer Station.
  • New localization passes for all languages.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
