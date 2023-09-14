- Fix for crossbow bolts sometimes firing inaccurately. Shots should be more reliable.
- Fix for Blood Mana Key Crafting- should now be properly craftable at the Artificer Station.
- New localization passes for all languages.
Expedition Agartha update for 14 September 2023
9/14/23 Hotfix Patch
