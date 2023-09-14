 Skip to content

Ugly update for 14 September 2023

Patch v1.0.1 Landing polishes

  • Minor tutorial tweaks to enhance the experience
  • Reorder the ControlsOverlay (in the corner of the screen) to they match the position with the default controller buttons OR keyboard keys
  • Some minor visual polishes

