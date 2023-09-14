Patch 11 - Spear cannibals, electricity improvements, new cutscene and more

Hey everyone,
For this patch we have revised the electricity system, adding a new battery pickup that is needed to keep things running at night and added a limit to the amount of items that can be powered from a single source before your lights will start dimming and eventually overload. Batteries can be found near the broken down golf carts in world and in some bunkers.
We also added a new cutscene in food bunker, gave cannibals the ability to throw spears at the player and build effigies around the players position. We extended Cave A to add a new section which contains a new findable object and added the option to make concave corner ramps to the building system.
Features
- Added new large battery item and revised the electricity system, which now requires them to power lights and electric fences at night. We also added limits to how many objects individual batteries and panels can power before they overload the grid
- Solar panels can now be placed freely without relying on a support structure and can be connected to power grids with wires
- Added new spear throwing cannibal type Eddy
- Added new effigy placing cannibal type Greg
- Added new cave A extension area
- Added new ? item to new cave A extension
- New cutscene added to the food bunker
- Added some new hanging gore props
- Fires will now be put out by sprinklers
- Added new concave corner ramp placement option
Improvements
- Babies can now be exploded into gibs
- There are now some cannibal nomad families lead by Frank the fire cannibal starting after 8-12 days
- Hanging skeletons and new hanging gore added to fisherman huts
- Corner beams now contribute to beams structural resistance, making it less likely to break easily if only corner ramps are there
- Beams can now be placed leaning on another leaning beam, allows stacking one level of leaning beam
- Corner ramps no longer use a full plank for each placement, placing full planks will split it to a smaller size when appropriate and drop a pickup matching the rest of the quarter log planks
- Placing free wires on a solar panel now forces the position of the wire to the connector position on the model
- Free wires connected to beams & pillars now use a wire model instead of a zip-tie for the supporting ring visual
- Burning living cannibals will now update the burn amount on their material
- Made volumetric fog more visible in bunkers
- Improved bunker food and bunker residential lighting
- Puffy increase walk speed by 20% and attack speed by 10%
- Cave C entrance groups reworked to have less active objects above ground
- Adjusted near plane on Flashlight Mod to prevent cutout shape when reloading shotgun with flashlight attachment
- Updated Holosprings logo
- Added new tutorials for using electricity
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the slingshot would not animate when cancelling a shot
- Fixed visual glitch in the loading screen when loading in a saved game
- Fixed Holosprings video keeps playing in single player while game is paused
- Changed Holosprings video looping behavior so that it doesn’t restart every time
- Fixed holes in quarter log planks
- Player cannot be knocked down when holding hang glider while in air anymore
- Player being knocked down while on ground and holding the hang glider will now drop the hang glider
- Fixed various multiplayer synchronization issues with the Cave B and Cave C Sluggies
- In multiplayer, if any player in the game has high sentiment with Virginia, the Virginia gold room variant cutscene will be playing for all, in order to enforce proper multiplayer sync when entering the final boss fight
- Fixed cave shark not spawning on low animal setting
- In rare case of actors found in invalid position on load, they will be removed or restored to a fixed position (for Kelvin and Virginia)
- End boss is now forced to stay above terrain to avoid possible bug falling under terrain
- Fixed issue where cannibals hitting some village structures wouldn't play audio
- Clients will now hear dropped ragdoll impact audio
- Fixed heavy cannibal always transitioning to walk after various auto-jumps. Fixed sometimes double taunting when entering combat.
- Fixed case where beam collapse could propagate through pillars instead of stopping at it
- Fixed missing sound when placing struts
- Fixed case that could break corner ramps
- Fixed corner ramp placement arrow not positioned correctly
- Fixed corner ramp not placeable if on of the beam was supported by a leaning beam on the forward end
- Fixed pillars not placeable above beams that are supporting a corner ramp
- Fixed damaged corner ramps not visually distorting
- Fixed pillars added to the top of a wall in a specific order could prevent placing ramps above
Audio
- Added Electrical Grid Sounds
- Frank on Fire sound improvement
- Added new place light sound
- End boss battle music will now stop while player is dead
