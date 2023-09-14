Patch 11 - Spear cannibals, electricity improvements, new cutscene and more

Hey everyone,

For this patch we have revised the electricity system, adding a new battery pickup that is needed to keep things running at night and added a limit to the amount of items that can be powered from a single source before your lights will start dimming and eventually overload. Batteries can be found near the broken down golf carts in world and in some bunkers.

We also added a new cutscene in food bunker, gave cannibals the ability to throw spears at the player and build effigies around the players position. We extended Cave A to add a new section which contains a new findable object and added the option to make concave corner ramps to the building system.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

Added new large battery item and revised the electricity system, which now requires them to power lights and electric fences at night. We also added limits to how many objects individual batteries and panels can power before they overload the grid

Solar panels can now be placed freely without relying on a support structure and can be connected to power grids with wires

Added new spear throwing cannibal type Eddy

Added new effigy placing cannibal type Greg

Added new cave A extension area

Added new ? item to new cave A extension

New cutscene added to the food bunker

Added some new hanging gore props

Fires will now be put out by sprinklers

Added new concave corner ramp placement option

Improvements

Babies can now be exploded into gibs

There are now some cannibal nomad families lead by Frank the fire cannibal starting after 8-12 days

Hanging skeletons and new hanging gore added to fisherman huts

Corner beams now contribute to beams structural resistance, making it less likely to break easily if only corner ramps are there

Beams can now be placed leaning on another leaning beam, allows stacking one level of leaning beam

Corner ramps no longer use a full plank for each placement, placing full planks will split it to a smaller size when appropriate and drop a pickup matching the rest of the quarter log planks

Placing free wires on a solar panel now forces the position of the wire to the connector position on the model

Free wires connected to beams & pillars now use a wire model instead of a zip-tie for the supporting ring visual

Burning living cannibals will now update the burn amount on their material

Made volumetric fog more visible in bunkers

Improved bunker food and bunker residential lighting

Puffy increase walk speed by 20% and attack speed by 10%

Cave C entrance groups reworked to have less active objects above ground

Adjusted near plane on Flashlight Mod to prevent cutout shape when reloading shotgun with flashlight attachment

Updated Holosprings logo

Added new tutorials for using electricity

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the slingshot would not animate when cancelling a shot

Fixed visual glitch in the loading screen when loading in a saved game

Fixed Holosprings video keeps playing in single player while game is paused

Changed Holosprings video looping behavior so that it doesn’t restart every time

Fixed holes in quarter log planks

Player cannot be knocked down when holding hang glider while in air anymore

Player being knocked down while on ground and holding the hang glider will now drop the hang glider

Fixed various multiplayer synchronization issues with the Cave B and Cave C Sluggies

In multiplayer, if any player in the game has high sentiment with Virginia, the Virginia gold room variant cutscene will be playing for all, in order to enforce proper multiplayer sync when entering the final boss fight

Fixed cave shark not spawning on low animal setting

In rare case of actors found in invalid position on load, they will be removed or restored to a fixed position (for Kelvin and Virginia)

End boss is now forced to stay above terrain to avoid possible bug falling under terrain

Fixed issue where cannibals hitting some village structures wouldn't play audio

Clients will now hear dropped ragdoll impact audio

Fixed heavy cannibal always transitioning to walk after various auto-jumps. Fixed sometimes double taunting when entering combat.

Fixed case where beam collapse could propagate through pillars instead of stopping at it

Fixed missing sound when placing struts

Fixed case that could break corner ramps

Fixed corner ramp placement arrow not positioned correctly

Fixed corner ramp not placeable if on of the beam was supported by a leaning beam on the forward end

Fixed pillars not placeable above beams that are supporting a corner ramp

Fixed damaged corner ramps not visually distorting

Fixed pillars added to the top of a wall in a specific order could prevent placing ramps above

