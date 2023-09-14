 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portable Ops update for 14 September 2023

Skin Unlocks

Share · View all patches · Build 12192986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On the Loadout Menu (L) you can apply skins if you have the money -

(6) Total - Riker - Sniper - Spec Ops - Alex - Gas Mask - Protoaim

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link