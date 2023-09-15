Free-To-Play Release! Patch R.1.0.30 - 9/15/2023

Patch R.1.0.30 - 9/15/2023

Town of Salem 2 is now Free To Play!

• All Players who purchased the game before Sept 15th at 10am will be rewarded The Super Deed to the Town pack.

• Free Players will use a our key based system allowing them to store up to 5 keys, with 1 key given every 8 hours. A key is required to play a match.

• New players start with 5 keys.

• Added two new packs, the Deed to the Town and the Super Deed to the Town!

• Deed to the Town pack - Unlimited games, Access to the Cauldron and Shop, Sir Froglington pet, and 1300 Town Points.

• Super Deed to the Town pack - Unlimited games, Access to the Cauldron and Shop, Sir Froglington pet, 3 of every scroll, Deed to the Town corner decoration, and 5800 Town Points.

New Character - Sabrina

• Stalking in the night Sabrina can't help but reach out and swipe anything that catches her eye!

New Decorations

• New House Decoration - Dream Catcher.

• New House Decoration - Deed to the Town.

New Pet - Sir Froglington

• Even the faintest music gets this froggo dancing!

<b>Improvements</b>

• The required votes to put someone on Trial during the voting phase will now dynamically update if players disconnect or reconnect.

• Equipping scrolls in Personalize will no longer take you inside your house.

• Hovering over disabled Cauldron potions while viewing the potion rack will now display a tooltip describing why they are disabled.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed some spelling errors.

• Added the Transformed Horsemen role cards to the Game Guide.

• Fixed an issue with cinematics that caused them to show a outline of a silhouette.

• Fixed a few edge cases where the Cauldron potion rack could get into a bad visual state.