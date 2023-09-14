Quick update

Added 2 new calculations HBR (half-back rating) - the ability to run the ball and QBR - the ability to pass the ball. These just help to determine what type of RUN you have.

UI changes on Roster and Draft screen because of this

Slight change in the calculation for RUN (decrease value of speed)

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue with Mod manager not changing the draft rounds

Fixed issue with Records screen shoeing numbers after player names

Fixed issue with running a second draft disabled the Simulate Entire Draft button.