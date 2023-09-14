 Skip to content

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 14 September 2023

Quick update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 2 new calculations HBR (half-back rating) - the ability to run the ball and QBR - the ability to pass the ball. These just help to determine what type of RUN you have.
UI changes on Roster and Draft screen because of this

Slight change in the calculation for RUN (decrease value of speed)

Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with Mod manager not changing the draft rounds
Fixed issue with Records screen shoeing numbers after player names
Fixed issue with running a second draft disabled the Simulate Entire Draft button.

Changed files in this update

