Try Try Again UPDATE 2.0.0.7 for September 14th 2023

-Completely reworked the ladder situation within the Depths platforming area
-Added new aesthetic sprites to the Graveyard platforming area
-Reworked and better optimized the logic for the 10 specific Resonator Transports
-Added a gamepad example page and correlating sprites
-Additional prompts and controller info pages
-Added Secret in the Dreamworld
-Added Exit Game option page to directly exit the game using a controller/gamepad
-Added New Sound Effect for the Demented Mechanoid Enemy death
-Removed 2 specific grapple ladders at the beginning of the Sewer platforming area
-Adjusted the 2 gate doorways in the Valley of Death village area
-Adjusted the blood drip and acid drip collision functions
-Added to and adjusted the Five Core Eye Mini Bosses and their rooms
-Added Secret Path
-Added new spinning laser hazard
-Added a more sprites
-Animated Return Holes
-Added caution signs to areas containing pits of instant death
-Replaced 4 screen images
-Aesthetic additions to most of all the cutscenes
-a large amount of various adjustments regarding some logic and aesthetics
Now opens in Full Screen Mode and is implemented with full controller support via Steam Configuration UI using the configuration titled "Victim Official TVS Layout" as the default config.
