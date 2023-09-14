更新说明：
修复第二关妖鬼会爆出许多把钥匙的BUG
土桥村弓箭手处新增出售物品：“小份酬劳”“大份酬劳”“神秘钥匙”
现在铁匠不再无偿服务，合成物品需要“酬劳”
修复气功上衣+气功靴不触发效果的BUG
增强了套装[侠客行]
关闭了存档音效
新增BOSS：剑鬼，难度，接近地狱级
剑鬼掉落，鬼刃碎片
新增合成：鬼刃碎片20+万能碎片30+大份酬劳=鬼剑之息
新增物品：鬼剑之息
新增神武级武器：箭刃大师
掉落方式，拥有鬼剑之息后击杀“剑鬼”4％-8％[拥有恶魔契约]几率掉落
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 14 September 2023
重要更新！
更新说明：
