POOL BALL - A "BIG" Update - v1.06

BIRD BALL!!! That's right, I said it. I screamed it. Because we've got an ~reasonably~ big update for you!

It's Pool, the new game mode that you play by kicking the white ball at other balls! It's all rather exciting. I think I'm the first to have invented it.

Here's the full rundown:

New pool table and game mode

Improved ball physics / server stability

Bigger map

New Enclosed Pitch

Added reset buttons for AI and scoreboards

Visual tweaks

Signed,

The Birdfather