POOL BALL - A "BIG" Update - v1.06

BIRD BALL!!! That's right, I said it. I screamed it. Because we've got an ~reasonably~ big update for you!
It's Pool, the new game mode that you play by kicking the white ball at other balls! It's all rather exciting. I think I'm the first to have invented it.
Here's the full rundown:
- New pool table and game mode
- Improved ball physics / server stability
- Bigger map
- New Enclosed Pitch
- Added reset buttons for AI and scoreboards
- Visual tweaks
Signed,
The Birdfather
