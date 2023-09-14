 Skip to content

BIRD BALL update for 14 September 2023

POOL BALL - A "BIG" Update - v1.06

Build 12192537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BIRD BALL!!! That's right, I said it. I screamed it. Because we've got an ~reasonably~ big update for you!

It's Pool, the new game mode that you play by kicking the white ball at other balls! It's all rather exciting. I think I'm the first to have invented it.

Here's the full rundown:

  • New pool table and game mode
  • Improved ball physics / server stability
  • Bigger map
  • New Enclosed Pitch
  • Added reset buttons for AI and scoreboards
  • Visual tweaks

Signed,
The Birdfather

