MOVAFORT is Out Now

New Features

Elites

In further future a New Generation of Paradox Guardians will be invented and named Elites. This Generation of Robots have new Battery Technology called the Tesseract Using Sky Lighting Charge them to have new abilities.

Elites New Abilities:

Ultimate Attack: Yes, Elites can Replicate Player's Ultimate attack But Better.

Mouse Trap: Trap Player in a force field.

Static Teleport: Teleport Players to a an old Location they were standing.

Mini Time Loop: Travel to the future to Recharge and go back to present in a few Second.

Overclock: Elites have a power Boost Once there are heavily damaged.

The Dragon Duplication: The Most Deadly Ability, the Elite will go back and forth in Time to create copies of itself, Tip: Find Alpha Robot.

Worlds

First Things First, MOVAFORT Story Mode World Complete Redesigned and Improved and fixing those annoying Holes that appear on the ground.

Designed another New World For Free Play Mode, It Have a bigger Map and filled with Deadly Traps and Elites.

Free Play

What will happen if You never found the memory Necklace before The Timeline Resets ?, Your Memory Resets with the paradox shockwave.

Timeline become broken Even more and start Creating Shift Paradoxes that Chases you all over the Timeline.

The only way to stop the The Shift Paradox is to collide 2 Shift Paradoxes at the same time step making them eat each other.

You can Also stop a Shift Paradox Shockwave by enchanting a portal to send Shift Paradox in Time.

Traps

What if Trees developed defence mechanism ?

As you walk around the world you may come across some trees with rings in the their branches, Tip: Don't walk too close to it because it will try protect itself by shooting arrows, you can simply harvest the arrows from tree by grapping the Tree's Ring from behind.

I'm Hearing Beeping ?

If you hear beeping you need to stop and look around because some Stones have motion detection mines on it's Surface, you can disarm the mine by destroying the stone with an arrow from a distance.

Wait a minute, Is this Ore Moving ?

Yup, that Predator have spikes hidden within its body, This predator will attack from above once they feel the heat near by.



New Classes The Wizard : Master of Portal Magic, He Have Increased Max Mana Capacity, The Wizard Gain More Mana Over Time, This Class Do More Fire & Ice & Electric Damage and Have Passive Protection Them, His Special Ability is he can Opens Time Portals Faster, Time Portals Drain Less Mana When Kept Open (Both Abilities Increases With Level) The Knight : Former King's Guard Specializes in Ultimate Attacks, The Knight Have Increased Max Health & Shield, His Attacks Do More Damage, Also Enemies Take Damage when Hurt you, His Special Ability is that Ultimate Attacks Charge Faster & Do More Damage (Both Abilities Increases With Level)



Graphics Improvement

Better Textures for Tree, Stone, Ore & Mattresses for Bed and Chairs.

New Shader for Buildings Walls.

New Sky Shader Completely Reworked and Added Clouds and Stars and The Moon,

Added Visual Effect on NPC & Robots & Animals when they are on State Effect like Fire or Toxic.

Redesigned NPCs and Characters Models.



Tesseract

Elite Paradox Guardians are using Tesseracts as a power source, Tesseracts Have the power to bend time itself.

You Can use Tesseracts to Remove Paradox state from Your Items.

Drops Loots

Destroying Any Paradox Guardians will now Drop Coins and may Drop Items and Potions.



Animals

Animals are reworked now they will eat, Attack and Defend Arrows and Drop Meat and Potions.

User Experience

To Improve UX, Added Instruction on What (LMB & RMB) as you play and switch items.

Added Outline on Objects to highlight what you are aiming at.

The Item in the player's hand will now be highlighted in inventory.

When Switching Items using Mouse Scroll a Preview will appear on Screen Telling player what is next/Previous Item.

Quest Compass will now have Vertical arrow Telling if the Objective is Upward or Downward when close to Quest target.



Ice Ultimate Attack

Buffed Ice Ultimate Attack so that after the attack you will get Ice Shield For short Period, Ice Shield Absorb 100% of Damage Taken, In addition of Freezing all of Robots Weapons.

Optimizations

Fixed All Frame Drops, Improved Frames Per Seconds at Most Cases, Faster Chunk Loading and Faster Save/Load Time, And Fixed All of Game Crash cases.



Changed

Changed Version Number location to be separated from beta notice

Timeline length Changed for Story Mode

Re* designed the Map of story mode

Shockwaves will be saved and loaded with the game

Player will no longer lose sprint Speed when Running Down Slopes

player can now use Right Mouse Button when shooting an arrow to stop the shot

Cooked Meat Gives x4 More HP than Uncooked Meat, Toxic Meat will give give player Poison Damage if player eat it

Story Notification (Wait for Paradox Shockwave) now shows countdown to paradox shockwave

Changed Tree Branches Length to have max Length of 40, Old max length was 110

Some UI Text Color Changed to Black

Player Can now Do an Ultimate Attack using an Bow and Arrow by using Right mouse Click while Ultimate Attack Bar is Fully Charged

Arrows Will now play sound when it hits a (Stone/Tree/Ore/Animal/Bot)

Modified some Audio Files to skip the silence at the start of the clip

Removed some of Ice Damage Sounds

Potions now have a VFX when Broken

Throwing a potion while jumping will throw the potion higher, Throwing a potion while falling down will make the potion thrown Downwards, Same for Throwing any thing expect arrows

added a Chance that Potion will not Break when thrown at ground

For Small Biomes, Biome Music will be played and Name will be showed when player is on it's boundary

Player Can no longer Opens a Portal While not Standing on Ground

UI Messages will be on Top of UI and will no longer block mouse Input

UI Messages will paused in the background if Gameplay UI is hidden (UI is hidden when showing a story cut scene)

Small Biomes Book will be showed in Book List but when player tries to open the book it will shows a message ("This Book is Empty")

Terrain Heights now have a smooth edges

Object In Hand Rotation Speed Decreased

Increased Event Temples Size

Increased Max (House) Buildings Floors from 4 to 6

Increased Max (Shop) Buildings Floors from 2 to 4

Balanced the number of Event Temples and Buildings Per Biome

Chunks that are above water will no longer Load Water which increase Game Load Time and Performance

Message "Time Line Accelerated !" changed to "Timeline Accelerated !"

Event Platform Building will not be affected by Building LOD(Level of Details) in Settings

Timeline Acceleration will now be written next to timeline

Max Timeline Acceleration Reduced from 250% to 200% for story mode only, In Free play it can reach 300%

Added (Back Button) to (Choose Class Window & Choose Game Mode Window)

Changed Player Hand Position when using Bow and Arrow to prevent arrows from going in a wrong direction

Player Shield Alpha Decreased so player can see more clearly while using shield

added Sound effect for Player Shield when it takes damage and when it's fully charged and when it runs out of charge

Explosive Damages are no longer counted as Physical Damage

Added Sound effect for Perfect Shield Effect

Perfect Shield now Have 2 Sec. Cooldown to prevent players from Spamming it

Player now Can no longer Time Travel to Anchor if it's too close to Current Time, It will Show Message "It's Too Dangerous to Open Portal Close to Time"

Player now Can no longer Time Travel to Anchor unless Anchor's Shock Wave hit player Firs, It will Show Message "Opening Portal Before the Shock Wave Can Damage Timeline"

NPC(s) will now look at player when Trading or Selling Items to player, Also Player Camera will be locked at NPC face

All Building Doors will now have a sign telling player where is building entrance and telling player building Type Shop or House or Event But Under Water Buildings won't have signs

Animals now cant attack while Frozen

if Bot attack pattern have 2 or more of same weapon type then only 1 weapon will make a sound when firing, this prevents high sound volume when bot attacks

Bots Machine gun now have better aim and better VFX

Bots Machine gun Damage range increased by 50%

if player crafted items from paradox materials then crafted item will also have paradox state

if player brew a potion from paradox materials then result potion will also have paradox state

player can no longer fast travel while stealing

player cant fast travel if fast travel will intersect with a paradox

Player Sign in Local Map and in World Map will now point to the direction the player is facing

Local Map vertical rotation will now reach (90) degrees instead of (80) degrees

MOVAFORT no longer Support Aspect Ratios Wider than 2:1

Added a Warning when player don't have at least 1 GB Free in C:/ Sector Disk Space

Fast Travel now uses Time Scale.

Player can now pick up Items by clicking the sign above the item

When player Modify Item in an Event Altar then the Item will return to player inventory after player modify it

MOVAFORT now uses (SMAA) & (FXAA) for Anti* aliasing instead of (MSAA) because it MSAA have a conflict with 3D UI Elements Such as Health and Mana

Radar VFX now Scales with Radar Level Shows actual Radar Range

Player can no longer Use Ult. Attacks inside a Building

All Clock Tower Floors Hazard & Waves Timers are adjusted

Player can now Press (F) Button to Empty his Hand

When Enemies get hit by an arrow shot by player Their HP will appear as if Damaged by a melee attack

Damaging Enemies with arrows shot by player will now increase Mana and HP based on player upgrades as if Damaged by a melee attack

Damaging Enemies with arrows shot by scout class will now increase Stamina based on player upgrades as if Damaged by a melee attack

Added a sound effect when player get hit by an arrow thrown by an NPC or an Arrow Trap

Fall damage is no longer capped at max of 10 damage, now max fall damage will be maximum of (10 damage or 10% of player max health)

Bug Fixes

Fixed Version Number inside Error Window

Fixed (Deadline Achievement) being not Achievable

Fixed Event Curse Chance from being 100% every time

Fixed Event Altar (?) Mark not being Removed after event is used

Fixed Event Altar Liquid Sound

Fixed Event being Used Twice after Taking a Gem

Fixed Event Chest Creating Gem VFX even if Player Didn't open this Chest

Fixed Biome Discovered Notification not displaying Biome Name

Fixed Error that appear when player hit an Animal with an Electric Tool

Fixed Animal and Bots being hit twice when getting Hit by an Electric Tool

Fixed Ice Ultimate Attack Range not being affected by Power Level

Fixed Player be able to Preform Ultimate Attack with Tools that have Elemental Level of 17 or less

Fixed Storm Ultimate Attack Camera Position

Fixed Scroll View Choose Class Window having Horizontal Scroll

Fixed Player not wearing Future and Past Bracelets according to the story in first* person View

Fixed Clock Tower Bell Ringing in a Wrong Time after sleeping

Fixed Player be able to skip paradox Shockwaves by saving and load the game

Fixed Portal Graphic Glitch when player tries to open a portal after the last the portal failed to open

Fixed Error that appear when player delete a Notification that don't have Pin Button

Fixed Wrong Level of Details Graphics not being displayed right

Fixed Navigation Bug casing Animals to never finding path to walk

Fixed Potion Poison Effects not being applied (Reversed Toxic Potion Effects)

Fixed Animals Dies Randomly When Player Time Travel to The Future

Fixed Arrows having Fire Power Always

Fixed Enemy Health being displayed on Screen even after the enemy is dead

Fixed Toxic Sound Some times don't play after hitting enemy for 2nd Time with Toxic Effect

Fixed Notification Remove using Right Mouse Click even if Notification Can't be removed

Fixed Some Furniture Mesh's having missing facing

Fixed Bot Passive Shield not being calculated correctly

Fixed NPC Eye and Mouth Disappearing when NPC is attacking

Fixed Event Altar Object Overlapping Event Intake Object

Fixed a bug where a stone that fell out of the map will be teleported inside another stone

Fixed Damage Effects in Enemy States in UI Would Change Size Every Time the Enemy is Damaged

Fixed a bug Related to NPC and Arrow Collision

Fixed an error that happens when player shot the last arrow with (Plus Front Arrow) Power

Fixed an error that happens when player Disarm an arrow trap from a tree after cutting the tree

Fixed Player be able to Throw a potion while Drinking it

Fixed Deep Holes that appear on the Ground

Fixed Event UI having Curse Effect Background while the Event Don't Give player Curse Effects

Fixed an error that happens when player press (Open Biome Book) Button in World Map

Fixed Drawer Spawn Without Drawer Boxes, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)

Fixed Cupboard Spawn Without Cupboard Doors, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)

Fixed Orb Tower Increasing Rotation Speed at High Frame Rate

Fixed Map Rotation Speed Increasing Speed at High Frame Rate

Fixed Inventory Slots not being centered

Fixed Some Stairs From not having a spacing in Front of them, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)

Fixed Shield From being Used by Left Mouse Click when using a melee Tool

Fixed Sky Changing Color at 18:00

Fixed Water Enter Sound may not be played when player Enters or Exit Water

Fixed Poison Effect Appearing After Exiting the 3rd Person Mode

Fixed Placing A max level Melee Tool into an Upgrade Altar transforms it into an arrow

Fixed Shield Not Protecting Player

Fixed a Bug where the NPC Inventory is not saved when player Steal From NPC while NPC is sleeping

Fixed Paradox Sound Effect not played when Item in Player's Hand goes Paradox

Fixed a bug causing Truth Glasses to appear on cut scenes

Fixed Last Sec. Shield not being counted as Perfect shield (Perfect Shield Means that last Sec. Block Protect from 100% of Damage)

Fixed shadows that being casted from an Object in player's Hand

Fixed an error that occur when player split item in slot and place splitted item into another slot with the same Item Type

Fixed HP/Shield/Mana Bar Shaking

Fixed Items In player having shadows

Fixed Navigation of Event Buildings

Fixed Under water Event Buildings from having Navigation nodes

Fixed Bots Freeze in place when Attacking Player far from bot biome, now bots will fly back to its biome

Fixed Game Changes Resolution to native Resolution at loading screen on some low* end devices

Fixed player be able to stack a paradox item with a non* paradox item in inventory

Fixed Paradox State would be removed from an item if upgraded

Fixed Paradox State would be removed from an food if cooked

Fixed a bug related to local map scale

Fixed Time player takes for Fast Travel

Fixed (Press E to Skip) Visible when Loading Chunks

Fixed an error may occur after player sleeps

Fixed Shadow not rendering on (Low Quality)

Fixed Footsteps Sound playing grass Sound while player inside a building

Fixed Notification not Updating when Orb Tower Regain Health after a Time Travel

Fixed an error that happens when player Presses a button while not in stealth mode

Fixed a bug making player in cut scene not wearing memory necklace

Fixed Bots be able to Escape Clock Tower During a wave

Fixed an error that happens when using area Damage on Animal like Fireball or potion

Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when time traveling to past/paradox

Fixed a problem caused MOVAFORT to be (Not Responding) for a few sec. when Loading

Looking forward to your Feedback.