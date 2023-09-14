MOVAFORT is Out Now

New Features
Elites
In further future a New Generation of Paradox Guardians will be invented and named Elites. This Generation of Robots have new Battery Technology called the Tesseract Using Sky Lighting Charge them to have new abilities.
Elites New Abilities:
- Ultimate Attack: Yes, Elites can Replicate Player's Ultimate attack But Better.
- Mouse Trap: Trap Player in a force field.
- Static Teleport: Teleport Players to a an old Location they were standing.
- Mini Time Loop: Travel to the future to Recharge and go back to present in a few Second.
- Overclock: Elites have a power Boost Once there are heavily damaged.
- The Dragon Duplication: The Most Deadly Ability, the Elite will go back and forth in Time to create copies of itself, Tip: Find Alpha Robot.
Worlds
First Things First, MOVAFORT Story Mode World Complete Redesigned and Improved and fixing those annoying Holes that appear on the ground.
Designed another New World For Free Play Mode, It Have a bigger Map and filled with Deadly Traps and Elites.
Free Play
What will happen if You never found the memory Necklace before The Timeline Resets ?, Your Memory Resets with the paradox shockwave.
Timeline become broken Even more and start Creating Shift Paradoxes that Chases you all over the Timeline.
The only way to stop the The Shift Paradox is to collide 2 Shift Paradoxes at the same time step making them eat each other.
You can Also stop a Shift Paradox Shockwave by enchanting a portal to send Shift Paradox in Time.
Traps
What if Trees developed defence mechanism ?
As you walk around the world you may come across some trees with rings in the their branches, Tip: Don't walk too close to it because it will try protect itself by shooting arrows, you can simply harvest the arrows from tree by grapping the Tree's Ring from behind.
I'm Hearing Beeping ?
If you hear beeping you need to stop and look around because some Stones have motion detection mines on it's Surface, you can disarm the mine by destroying the stone with an arrow from a distance.
Wait a minute, Is this Ore Moving ?
Yup, that Predator have spikes hidden within its body, This predator will attack from above once they feel the heat near by.
New Classes
- The Wizard : Master of Portal Magic, He Have Increased Max Mana Capacity, The Wizard Gain More Mana Over Time, This Class Do More Fire & Ice & Electric Damage and Have Passive Protection Them, His Special Ability is he can Opens Time Portals Faster, Time Portals Drain Less Mana When Kept Open (Both Abilities Increases With Level)
- The Knight : Former King's Guard Specializes in Ultimate Attacks, The Knight Have Increased Max Health & Shield, His Attacks Do More Damage, Also Enemies Take Damage when Hurt you, His Special Ability is that Ultimate Attacks Charge Faster & Do More Damage (Both Abilities Increases With Level)
Graphics Improvement
Better Textures for Tree, Stone, Ore & Mattresses for Bed and Chairs.
New Shader for Buildings Walls.
New Sky Shader Completely Reworked and Added Clouds and Stars and The Moon,
Added Visual Effect on NPC & Robots & Animals when they are on State Effect like Fire or Toxic.
Redesigned NPCs and Characters Models.
Tesseract
Elite Paradox Guardians are using Tesseracts as a power source, Tesseracts Have the power to bend time itself.
You Can use Tesseracts to Remove Paradox state from Your Items.
Drops Loots
Destroying Any Paradox Guardians will now Drop Coins and may Drop Items and Potions.
Animals
Animals are reworked now they will eat, Attack and Defend Arrows and Drop Meat and Potions.
User Experience
To Improve UX, Added Instruction on What (LMB & RMB) as you play and switch items.
Added Outline on Objects to highlight what you are aiming at.
The Item in the player's hand will now be highlighted in inventory.
When Switching Items using Mouse Scroll a Preview will appear on Screen Telling player what is next/Previous Item.
Quest Compass will now have Vertical arrow Telling if the Objective is Upward or Downward when close to Quest target.
Ice Ultimate Attack
Buffed Ice Ultimate Attack so that after the attack you will get Ice Shield For short Period, Ice Shield Absorb 100% of Damage Taken, In addition of Freezing all of Robots Weapons.
Optimizations
Fixed All Frame Drops, Improved Frames Per Seconds at Most Cases, Faster Chunk Loading and Faster Save/Load Time, And Fixed All of Game Crash cases.
Changed
- Changed Version Number location to be separated from beta notice
- Timeline length Changed for Story Mode
- Re* designed the Map of story mode
- Shockwaves will be saved and loaded with the game
- Player will no longer lose sprint Speed when Running Down Slopes
- player can now use Right Mouse Button when shooting an arrow to stop the shot
- Cooked Meat Gives x4 More HP than Uncooked Meat, Toxic Meat will give give player Poison Damage if player eat it
- Story Notification (Wait for Paradox Shockwave) now shows countdown to paradox shockwave
- Changed Tree Branches Length to have max Length of 40, Old max length was 110
- Some UI Text Color Changed to Black
- Player Can now Do an Ultimate Attack using an Bow and Arrow by using Right mouse Click while Ultimate Attack Bar is Fully Charged
- Arrows Will now play sound when it hits a (Stone/Tree/Ore/Animal/Bot)
- Modified some Audio Files to skip the silence at the start of the clip
- Removed some of Ice Damage Sounds
- Potions now have a VFX when Broken
- Throwing a potion while jumping will throw the potion higher, Throwing a potion while falling down will make the potion thrown Downwards, Same for Throwing any thing expect arrows
- added a Chance that Potion will not Break when thrown at ground
- For Small Biomes, Biome Music will be played and Name will be showed when player is on it's boundary
- Player Can no longer Opens a Portal While not Standing on Ground
- UI Messages will be on Top of UI and will no longer block mouse Input
- UI Messages will paused in the background if Gameplay UI is hidden (UI is hidden when showing a story cut scene)
- Small Biomes Book will be showed in Book List but when player tries to open the book it will shows a message ("This Book is Empty")
- Terrain Heights now have a smooth edges
- Object In Hand Rotation Speed Decreased
- Increased Event Temples Size
- Increased Max (House) Buildings Floors from 4 to 6
- Increased Max (Shop) Buildings Floors from 2 to 4
- Balanced the number of Event Temples and Buildings Per Biome
- Chunks that are above water will no longer Load Water which increase Game Load Time and Performance
- Message "Time Line Accelerated !" changed to "Timeline Accelerated !"
- Event Platform Building will not be affected by Building LOD(Level of Details) in Settings
- Timeline Acceleration will now be written next to timeline
- Max Timeline Acceleration Reduced from 250% to 200% for story mode only, In Free play it can reach 300%
- Added (Back Button) to (Choose Class Window & Choose Game Mode Window)
- Changed Player Hand Position when using Bow and Arrow to prevent arrows from going in a wrong direction
- Player Shield Alpha Decreased so player can see more clearly while using shield
- added Sound effect for Player Shield when it takes damage and when it's fully charged and when it runs out of charge
- Explosive Damages are no longer counted as Physical Damage
- Added Sound effect for Perfect Shield Effect
- Perfect Shield now Have 2 Sec. Cooldown to prevent players from Spamming it
- Player now Can no longer Time Travel to Anchor if it's too close to Current Time, It will Show Message "It's Too Dangerous to Open Portal Close to Time"
- Player now Can no longer Time Travel to Anchor unless Anchor's Shock Wave hit player Firs, It will Show Message "Opening Portal Before the Shock Wave Can Damage Timeline"
- NPC(s) will now look at player when Trading or Selling Items to player, Also Player Camera will be locked at NPC face
- All Building Doors will now have a sign telling player where is building entrance and telling player building Type Shop or House or Event But Under Water Buildings won't have signs
- Animals now cant attack while Frozen
- if Bot attack pattern have 2 or more of same weapon type then only 1 weapon will make a sound when firing, this prevents high sound volume when bot attacks
- Bots Machine gun now have better aim and better VFX
- Bots Machine gun Damage range increased by 50%
- if player crafted items from paradox materials then crafted item will also have paradox state
- if player brew a potion from paradox materials then result potion will also have paradox state
- player can no longer fast travel while stealing
- player cant fast travel if fast travel will intersect with a paradox
- Player Sign in Local Map and in World Map will now point to the direction the player is facing
- Local Map vertical rotation will now reach (90) degrees instead of (80) degrees
- MOVAFORT no longer Support Aspect Ratios Wider than 2:1
- Added a Warning when player don't have at least 1 GB Free in C:/ Sector Disk Space
- Fast Travel now uses Time Scale.
- Player can now pick up Items by clicking the sign above the item
- When player Modify Item in an Event Altar then the Item will return to player inventory after player modify it
- MOVAFORT now uses (SMAA) & (FXAA) for Anti* aliasing instead of (MSAA) because it MSAA have a conflict with 3D UI Elements Such as Health and Mana
- Radar VFX now Scales with Radar Level Shows actual Radar Range
- Player can no longer Use Ult. Attacks inside a Building
- All Clock Tower Floors Hazard & Waves Timers are adjusted
- Player can now Press (F) Button to Empty his Hand
- When Enemies get hit by an arrow shot by player Their HP will appear as if Damaged by a melee attack
- Damaging Enemies with arrows shot by player will now increase Mana and HP based on player upgrades as if Damaged by a melee attack
- Damaging Enemies with arrows shot by scout class will now increase Stamina based on player upgrades as if Damaged by a melee attack
- Added a sound effect when player get hit by an arrow thrown by an NPC or an Arrow Trap
- Fall damage is no longer capped at max of 10 damage, now max fall damage will be maximum of (10 damage or 10% of player max health)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Version Number inside Error Window
- Fixed (Deadline Achievement) being not Achievable
- Fixed Event Curse Chance from being 100% every time
- Fixed Event Altar (?) Mark not being Removed after event is used
- Fixed Event Altar Liquid Sound
- Fixed Event being Used Twice after Taking a Gem
- Fixed Event Chest Creating Gem VFX even if Player Didn't open this Chest
- Fixed Biome Discovered Notification not displaying Biome Name
- Fixed Error that appear when player hit an Animal with an Electric Tool
- Fixed Animal and Bots being hit twice when getting Hit by an Electric Tool
- Fixed Ice Ultimate Attack Range not being affected by Power Level
- Fixed Player be able to Preform Ultimate Attack with Tools that have Elemental Level of 17 or less
- Fixed Storm Ultimate Attack Camera Position
- Fixed Scroll View Choose Class Window having Horizontal Scroll
- Fixed Player not wearing Future and Past Bracelets according to the story in first* person View
- Fixed Clock Tower Bell Ringing in a Wrong Time after sleeping
- Fixed Player be able to skip paradox Shockwaves by saving and load the game
- Fixed Portal Graphic Glitch when player tries to open a portal after the last the portal failed to open
- Fixed Error that appear when player delete a Notification that don't have Pin Button
- Fixed Wrong Level of Details Graphics not being displayed right
- Fixed Navigation Bug casing Animals to never finding path to walk
- Fixed Potion Poison Effects not being applied (Reversed Toxic Potion Effects)
- Fixed Animals Dies Randomly When Player Time Travel to The Future
- Fixed Arrows having Fire Power Always
- Fixed Enemy Health being displayed on Screen even after the enemy is dead
- Fixed Toxic Sound Some times don't play after hitting enemy for 2nd Time with Toxic Effect
- Fixed Notification Remove using Right Mouse Click even if Notification Can't be removed
- Fixed Some Furniture Mesh's having missing facing
- Fixed Bot Passive Shield not being calculated correctly
- Fixed NPC Eye and Mouth Disappearing when NPC is attacking
- Fixed Event Altar Object Overlapping Event Intake Object
- Fixed a bug where a stone that fell out of the map will be teleported inside another stone
- Fixed Damage Effects in Enemy States in UI Would Change Size Every Time the Enemy is Damaged
- Fixed a bug Related to NPC and Arrow Collision
- Fixed an error that happens when player shot the last arrow with (Plus Front Arrow) Power
- Fixed an error that happens when player Disarm an arrow trap from a tree after cutting the tree
- Fixed Player be able to Throw a potion while Drinking it
- Fixed Deep Holes that appear on the Ground
- Fixed Event UI having Curse Effect Background while the Event Don't Give player Curse Effects
- Fixed an error that happens when player press (Open Biome Book) Button in World Map
- Fixed Drawer Spawn Without Drawer Boxes, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)
- Fixed Cupboard Spawn Without Cupboard Doors, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)
- Fixed Orb Tower Increasing Rotation Speed at High Frame Rate
- Fixed Map Rotation Speed Increasing Speed at High Frame Rate
- Fixed Inventory Slots not being centered
- Fixed Some Stairs From not having a spacing in Front of them, This Bug may still appear in Free play (Fixed it too Late)
- Fixed Shield From being Used by Left Mouse Click when using a melee Tool
- Fixed Sky Changing Color at 18:00
- Fixed Water Enter Sound may not be played when player Enters or Exit Water
- Fixed Poison Effect Appearing After Exiting the 3rd Person Mode
- Fixed Placing A max level Melee Tool into an Upgrade Altar transforms it into an arrow
- Fixed Shield Not Protecting Player
- Fixed a Bug where the NPC Inventory is not saved when player Steal From NPC while NPC is sleeping
- Fixed Paradox Sound Effect not played when Item in Player's Hand goes Paradox
- Fixed a bug causing Truth Glasses to appear on cut scenes
- Fixed Last Sec. Shield not being counted as Perfect shield (Perfect Shield Means that last Sec. Block Protect from 100% of Damage)
- Fixed shadows that being casted from an Object in player's Hand
- Fixed an error that occur when player split item in slot and place splitted item into another slot with the same Item Type
- Fixed HP/Shield/Mana Bar Shaking
- Fixed Items In player having shadows
- Fixed Navigation of Event Buildings
- Fixed Under water Event Buildings from having Navigation nodes
- Fixed Bots Freeze in place when Attacking Player far from bot biome, now bots will fly back to its biome
- Fixed Game Changes Resolution to native Resolution at loading screen on some low* end devices
- Fixed player be able to stack a paradox item with a non* paradox item in inventory
- Fixed Paradox State would be removed from an item if upgraded
- Fixed Paradox State would be removed from an food if cooked
- Fixed a bug related to local map scale
- Fixed Time player takes for Fast Travel
- Fixed (Press E to Skip) Visible when Loading Chunks
- Fixed an error may occur after player sleeps
- Fixed Shadow not rendering on (Low Quality)
- Fixed Footsteps Sound playing grass Sound while player inside a building
- Fixed Notification not Updating when Orb Tower Regain Health after a Time Travel
- Fixed an error that happens when player Presses a button while not in stealth mode
- Fixed a bug making player in cut scene not wearing memory necklace
- Fixed Bots be able to Escape Clock Tower During a wave
- Fixed an error that happens when using area Damage on Animal like Fireball or potion
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when time traveling to past/paradox
- Fixed a problem caused MOVAFORT to be (Not Responding) for a few sec. when Loading
