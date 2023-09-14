9/14/2023 Patch

Added a Dive Master for the later levels now also, who can keep an eye on the players and follow them around.
Cheers!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added a Dive Master for the later levels now also, who can keep an eye on the players and follow them around.
Cheers!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update