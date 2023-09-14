 Skip to content

Bodies of Water VR update for 14 September 2023

9/14/2023 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a Dive Master for the later levels now also, who can keep an eye on the players and follow them around.

Cheers!

