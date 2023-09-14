Office Affairs is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam!

Hello everyone! The day that many of you have been waiting for has finally come!

The latest and much-awaited launch of our game Office Affairs, is available now on Steam!

For todays launch we're update our recent build v1.01-17 with a complete story and multiple endings that so many of you have requested. We think that you'll enjoy finding different story paths and new characters to unlock as well as the new HD centerfold gallery and Steam Achievements.

Make sure you check back in the coming weeks as we'll be updating some of the animation sequences with improved animation loops where needed, as well as additional content to the Rachel / Lily three-way and more detailed HD animations to the Rachel endgame scene.

We hope you enjoy the game, and we thank you for your support. As as always we'll be checking the community forum for bug reports and details about what we might improve to make the game even better in future patches.