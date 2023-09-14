Update 15.1 alpha

Hello, drivers! It was decided to limit the ability to level up skills to 20 points, but leveling up stealth is still limited to 6 points.

CHANGE LOG

Improvements

Implemented a limit for leveling up all skills to 20 points.

Increased the accuracy of AKM and Pistol Turret by 25%.

Added bullet tracers, which visually improves shooting and gives an idea of turret accuracy.

100% localization for Japanese and French.

The explosion timer for a grenade has been reduced from 3 to 1 second, for a stick of dynamite from 6 to 2 seconds.

The passage between a concrete fence and a container in a city location, where the player could get stuck, has been blocked.

Corrected mistakes

Zombie Nurse no longer spits out an orb at a high angle towards the player.

Zombies no longer die when running into a stationary train.

You can no longer put items into overloaded robot bags.

Fixed a bug where the recoil reduction from increased strength was reset after loading a save.

Fixed a bug where the double-barreled turret would endlessly reload if there was no ammo in the storage and the turret was aimed at a zombie.



