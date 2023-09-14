 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 14 September 2023

Update 15.1 alpha

Build 12192147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, drivers! It was decided to limit the ability to level up skills to 20 points, but leveling up stealth is still limited to 6 points.

CHANGE LOG

Improvements

  • Implemented a limit for leveling up all skills to 20 points.
  • Increased the accuracy of AKM and Pistol Turret by 25%.
  • Added bullet tracers, which visually improves shooting and gives an idea of turret accuracy.
  • 100% localization for Japanese and French.
  • The explosion timer for a grenade has been reduced from 3 to 1 second, for a stick of dynamite from 6 to 2 seconds.
  • The passage between a concrete fence and a container in a city location, where the player could get stuck, has been blocked.

Corrected mistakes

  • Zombie Nurse no longer spits out an orb at a high angle towards the player.
  • Zombies no longer die when running into a stationary train.
  • You can no longer put items into overloaded robot bags.
  • Fixed a bug where the recoil reduction from increased strength was reset after loading a save.
  • Fixed a bug where the double-barreled turret would endlessly reload if there was no ammo in the storage and the turret was aimed at a zombie.


